ASX appoints interim chief risk officer

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  MONDAY, 18 NOV 2024   11:37AM

The ASX has named an interim replacement for Hamish Treleaven, who announced his intention to retire in September.

Leanne McDougall has commenced as the interim chief risk officer, reporting directly to chief executive Helen Lofthouse.

McDougall has deep expertise in non-financial and financial risk and has a proven track record in regulatory engagement programs and risk culture change in the past, ASX said.

Bringing more than 30 years of extensive experience in financial service in Australia and the US, she was most recently the chief risk officer at Suncorp Bank for over two years, overseeing risks across the bank's governance and management matters.

She was simultaneously the director of Suncorp's subsidiary SME management and chair of the Suncorp Metway Advances Corporation. Prior to her time at Suncorp, she held senior and executive roles in risk management at NAB and CBA.

Commenting, Lofthouse said: "I'm pleased to announce the appointment of Leanne as our interim chief risk officer. She brings deep skills and experience across all risk management asset classes and has a strong background in operational risk within the financial services sector."

"This appointment will support our ongoing work to strengthen and improve risk culture at ASX which is a key focus of our New Era strategy."

Treleaven will depart the organisation following a short period of transition to McDougall.

