ASIC sues BPS Financial over crypto claims

ASIC sues BPS Financial over crypto claimsBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | TUESDAY, 25 OCT 2022 12:25PM
ASIC has commenced civil penalty proceedings in the Federal Court against BPS Financial (BPS).
The regulator alleged BPS made false, misleading, or deceptive representations and engaged in unlicensed conduct in relation to a non-cash payment facility involving a crypto-asset token called Qoin (the Qoin Facility).
ASIC further alleged BPS made false, misleading, or deceptive representations regarding the marketing of Qoin Facility.
This included claims that consumers who purchased Qoin tokens could be confident they would be able to exchange them for other crypto-assets or fiat currency (such as Australian dollars) through independent exchanges. BPS Financial also claimed Qoin tokens could be used to purchase goods and services from an increasing number of merchants registered with BPS.
The group also claimed Qoin Facility and or the Qoin wallet application used to transact Qoin tokens were regulated, registered, and or approved in Australia and both the Qoin Facility and BPS were compliant with financial services laws.
ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said: "We allege that, despite what BPS represented in its marketing, Qoin merchant numbers have been declining, and that there have been periods of time where it was not possible to exchange Qoin tokens through independent exchanges."
She continued by saying ASIC is particularly concerned about the alleged misrepresentation that the Qoin Facility is regulated in Australia.
"We believe the more than 79,000 individuals and entities who have been issued with the Qoin Facility may have believed that it was compliant with financial services laws, when ASIC considers it was not," she said.
Court added the regulator will take targeted action against unlicensed conduct and misleading promotion of crypto-asset financial products that could harm consumers.
"This is a key priority for ASIC. Crypto assets are highly volatile, inherently risky, and complex. Every crypto-asset is different, often making it difficult to compare with each other - or anything else. This makes it crucially important that investors are provided with honest and accurate information," Court said.
ASIC said it's seeking declarations, pecuniary penalties, injunctions, and adverse publicity orders from the Court. The date for the first case management hearing is yet to be scheduled.
