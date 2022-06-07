Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC prosecutes market manipulator

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 7 JUN 2022   12:44PM

ASIC has successfully prosecuted a'pump and dump' operator on 23 charges of manipulating listed stocks on the ASX; the first conviction of its kind for the regulator.

Gabriel Govinda (known as 'Fibonarchery' online) pleaded guilty to the charges, and an additional 19 charges of illegal dissemination of information relating to the manipulation.

ASIC said that between September 2014 to July 2015, Govinda used 13 different share trading accounts, held in the names of friends and relatives, to manipulate the share price of 20 different listed stocks.

Govinda's 'pump and dump' escapades extended to his online posts on online trading forum HotCopper, in which he illegally disseminated information about his wash trades and dummy bids.

In one HotCopper post, Govinda stated: "Dummy bids are all part of the fun and games and cat and mouse of the stockmarket!"

He now faces a maximum penalty for each charge of 10 years' imprisonment or a fine of up to $765,000, or both.

Posting on social media as part of an attempt to manipulate the market is illegal under the Corporations Act. This is the first time a person has been convicted of online stock manipulation charges under s1041D of the Act.

The corporate regulator has previously warned about social media led 'pump and dump' campaigns and continues to act against this form of market manipulation that threatens the integrity of markets, it said.

Read more: ASICASX
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Charges laid in lengthy ASIC investigation
ASIC releases estimate cost recovery levies for 2021/22
Spaceship chair banned for two years
ASIC succeeds in application to liquidate Ascent
Former van Eyk chief executive pleads guilty
ANZ sued by ASIC
Superhero board signs former ASIC boss
State Street plans local ETF portal launch
ASIC bans financial adviser for five years
Record number of adviser graduates: Kaplan

Editor's Choice

The rise of the hybrid ETP

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:42PM
In the three years to March the number of ETPs increased by 29%, with the Australian market now made up of different subsets.

Spaceship chair banned for two years

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:13PM
The chair of Spaceship Capital has been banned by ASIC for failing to understand all the financial services offered by the group.

No more changes to risk commissions: ClearView

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:56PM
About 67% of financial advisers say they'd stop offering standalone risk advice if there are further changes to life insurance commissions.

3iQ introduces inaugural Australian products

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:45PM
3iQ Digital Asset Management has chosen Cboe Australia to launch its inaugural Australian products.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
14-16

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Welsh-Rose

HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY APAC AND HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY SPECIALISTS
ABRDN AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Having spent much of the last two decades being told she was wrong, abrdn's Danielle Welsh-Rose is enjoying seeing progress on sustainability issues - but more change is needed. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.