ASIC prosecutes market manipulator

ASIC has successfully prosecuted a'pump and dump' operator on 23 charges of manipulating listed stocks on the ASX; the first conviction of its kind for the regulator.

Gabriel Govinda (known as 'Fibonarchery' online) pleaded guilty to the charges, and an additional 19 charges of illegal dissemination of information relating to the manipulation.

ASIC said that between September 2014 to July 2015, Govinda used 13 different share trading accounts, held in the names of friends and relatives, to manipulate the share price of 20 different listed stocks.

Govinda's 'pump and dump' escapades extended to his online posts on online trading forum HotCopper, in which he illegally disseminated information about his wash trades and dummy bids.

In one HotCopper post, Govinda stated: "Dummy bids are all part of the fun and games and cat and mouse of the stockmarket!"

He now faces a maximum penalty for each charge of 10 years' imprisonment or a fine of up to $765,000, or both.

Posting on social media as part of an attempt to manipulate the market is illegal under the Corporations Act. This is the first time a person has been convicted of online stock manipulation charges under s1041D of the Act.

The corporate regulator has previously warned about social media led 'pump and dump' campaigns and continues to act against this form of market manipulation that threatens the integrity of markets, it said.