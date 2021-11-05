NEWS
Financial Planning
ASIC outlines ROA guidance

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 5 NOV 2021   12:08PM

The corporate regulator released examples of Records of Advice (ROA) to provide clarity to financial advisers and licensees on their obligations when using them for clients.

The information sheet, INFO 266 FAQs: Records of Advice, provides answers to frequently asked questions about usage, preparation and record keeping.

It also outlines the exemptions from providing a Statement of Advice (SOA) e.g. where there is no buy or sell advice, where the advice relates to an investment no larger than $15,000, COVID-19 advice and further advice that is not "significantly different".

The corporate regulator defined "significantly different" as the difference in relevant circumstances of the client or the basis of the further advice. Examples of relevant circumstances that may instead require an SOA include a new mortgage or significant increase or decrease in debt, a new baby, divorce or separation, the sale of a business or the death of a partner.

Other things ASIC clarifies include the fact that an ROA can be in the form of a video or audio recording, the information that should be within the ROA, circumstances in which the ROA needs to be given to the client, and whether a new SOA is needed when an adviser changes licensee.

"This is the first of ASIC's initiatives developed in response to the financial advice industry's recent feedback on our consultation to improve consumers' access to affordable advice. We expect this practical guidance and information will provide clarity and certainty to financial advisers about when and how they can use ROAs," ASIC commissioner Danielle Press said.

"ASIC is committed to supporting the advice industry in its efforts to ensure everyday Australians can access quality advice at a reasonable price. We will continue to engage with industry and prioritise initiatives that address its concerns about cost and regulatory uncertainty."

In developing the information sheet, ASIC undertook targeted consultation and received industry feedback and also consulted FASEA on the ROA examples. The corporate regulator believes this guidance will help advisers in providing affordable advice.

