ASIC labels digital assets as financial products

ASIC has confirmed that it will start categorising some digital assets as financial products under updated guidance, while providing plenty of time for those that need to fulfill new requirements.

Firms providing services related to digital assets that are financial products, including wrapped tokens, stablecoins, tokenised securities and digital asset wallets, are now required to carry an Australian financial services licence (AFSL) in line with Information Sheet 225 (INFO 225) and the recently proposed law reform by the government, which is currently in consultation.

They will also need to become a member of the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA).

According to INFO 225, entities and their advisers need to consider all the rights and benefits, and arrangements in connection to the digital asset to determine whether it is a financial product.

It also highlighted that those that are operating without a valid licence should prepare to "substantiate and justify" why the digital asset are not a regulated financial product.

To provide transitional support ahead of the reform, ASIC commissioner Alan Kirkland said the regulator has granted a sector-wide no-action position until 30 June 2026.

The no-action position was informed by feedback from the earlier submissions in February to Consultation Paper 381 Updates to INFO 225: Digital Assets: Financial Products and Services (CP 381).

"ASIC's guidance provides the regulatory clarity that firms have been calling for to innovate confidently in Australia," Kirkland said.

"Many widely traded digital assets are financial products under current law - and will remain so under the government's proposed law reform - meaning many providers require a financial services licence.

"Licensing ensures consumers receive the full suite of protections under the law and allows ASIC to act when poor practices lead to harm."

ASIC said it will, however, continue to act against egregious conduct where it sees significant consumer harm or widespread systemic misconduct.

Meanwhile, AFCA welcomes the updated guidance that clarifies how existing laws apply to digital assets.

Until now, cryptocurrency has not been regulated as a financial product under the Corporations Act, AFCA said, which exempts some crypto or digital asset providers from the AFCA external dispute resolution scheme, despite some having chosen to become voluntary members.

AFCA lead ombudsman for investment and advice Shail Singh said the updated guidance pledges better consumer protections when crypto and digital asset investments are involved.

"We expect better regulation will reduce fraud and security issues, and it also means cryptocurrency platforms will need to have internal dispute resolution processes for their customers, should they have an issue with a product," Singh said.

"Consumers will also have the right to come to AFCA, as an independent umpire, if they can't resolve a dispute with a licensed firm.

"We stand ready to share our knowledge and expertise in complaint handling, with the common goal of preventing disputes in the first place and addressing those that do arise in a fair and efficient way."

In FY25, AFCA received 159 complaints about cryptocurrency firms that were voluntary members in relation to scams, interpretation of product terms and conditions, and failure to act in a client's best interest.

Additionally, in the same announcement, ASIC has proposed regulatory relief for distributors of certain stablecoins and wrapped tokens, as well as relief for custodians of digital assets that are financial products, in a move that Kirkland said will "smooth" the transition period.

It comes as a class relief was granted for intermediaries engaging in the secondary distribution of a stablecoin issued by a licensed issuer.

The CS32 Proposed relief for eligible stablecoins and wrapped tokens, and extension of omnibus accounts for digital asset custody is proposing to make ASIC Corporations (Stablecoin and Wrapped Token Relief) Instrument 2025/XXX, which will provide class relief to distributors of eligible stablecoins and wrapped tokens.

Meanwhile, CS32 also proposes to make ASIC Corporations (Amendment) Instrument 2025/XXX (ASIC Custody Amendment Instrument), which would allow omnibus account structures for digital assets under "specified" conditions.

ASIC is welcoming industry feedback on the draft reliefs until November 12.