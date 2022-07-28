Newspaper icon
ASIC issues first DDO stop orders

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 28 JUL 2022   12:24PM

Flexing its powers for the first time, ASIC has issued stop orders to three companies over deficiencies in their products' target market determinations.

In what marks its first use of its stop order powers under the design and distribution obligations, ASIC has placed interim stop orders on Responsible Entity Services Limited (RES) and two UGC Global Group companies, UGC Global Alpha Limited and UGC Global Alpha Fund Limited.

RES is prohibited from issuing interests in PPM Units - a class of interests in RES Investment Fund - as well as providing a product disclosure statement about PPM Units or providing general advice to retail clients recommending PPM Units for 21 days.

ASIC said the product's TMD included two categories of retail investors for whom investment in the product would not have been consistent with their needs and objectives.

The sole underlying asset of the PPM Unit class is a loan to a company related to RES for development of a sandstone quarry; PPM stands for Pleasure Point Mine. ASIC described it as a high-risk, illiquid, unlisted single asset investment; "The return of an investor's funds and any interest payable under the loan is wholly dependent on the related-party borrower's ability to repay the loan."

The TMD and other disclosures for PPM Units were examined by ASIC as part of its recent surveillance of the marketing of managed funds. Following that, ASIC also placed a stop order on RES preventing misleading or deceptive statements about the product, like that an investor would acquire equity in Pleasure Point Mine.

Meanwhile, the stop orders against the UGC Global companies prohibits them from dealing in shares in relation to retail investors, providing disclosure documents or financial product advice in relation to shares to retail investors.

The two companies sought to raise $100 million through ordinary shares of the wholesale UGC Alpha Global Fund. In May they lodged prospectuses with ASIC which the regulator raised concerns over, including defective disclosures. When those prospectuses were made public, they did not include a TMD.

According to ASIC, the prospectuses said applications to invest would be processed on a "first come, first served" basis, sparking concern the companies may have engaged in retail product distribution without a TMD for what is considered a high-risk offer. ASIC also made orders for non-compliance with DDO.

"Under the law, firms must embed a consumer-centric approach. They need to design financial products that meet the needs of consumers in their intended target market, and distribute those products in a targeted way. Where firms are not doing the right thing and there is potential for consumer harm, ASIC can now take quick action to disrupt poor conduct and prevent harm," ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester said.

She added that the industry has had sufficient time to implement the DDO regime.

"We have targeted surveillances underway to check whether product issuers and distributors are complying with their design and distribution obligations. We will continue to look at defective TMDs, as well as issuers who have not made TMDs or not made them publicly available," she said.

"We will review how product issuers interact with their distributors to confirm they are not straying beyond their target market. We will also review how they monitor and review consumer outcomes to ensure consumers are receiving products that are consistent with their likely objectives, financial situation and needs."

Read more: ASICDDOKaren ChesterResponsible Entity Services LimitedUGC Global Alpha Fund LimitedUGC Global Group
Treasurer responds to dour inflation, growth

ANDREW MCKEAN
Treasurer Jim Chalmers has addressed Australia's confronting inflation numbers and the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) substantial global growth downgrades at a Canberra press conference.

Equities challenged but opportunities are there

CHLOE WALKER
While near term market volatility is expected to continue in Australia and overseas, it is not all doom and gloom, according to GSFM and Munro Partners.

Resolution Life appoints new chief executive

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Resolution Life chief executive Megan Beer will relocate to London for a new role with the group in 2023, with her local replacement named.

