ASIC extends ETF class order

ASIC extends ETF class orderBY KARREN VERGARA | TUESDAY, 19 MAR 2024 12:26PM
ASIC has released a new legislative instrument that extends relief to a broader class of quoted funds.
ASIC Corporations (Relief to Facilitate Admission of Exchange Traded Funds) Instrument 2024/147 replaces [CO 13/721] ASIC Corporations (Relief to facilitate quotation of exchange traded funds on the AQUA Market) 13/721 ([CO 13/721]). The latter will sunset on April 1.
The instrument extends the relief to issuers of all types of exchange traded funds (ETFs) and not only those that are passively managed and track an index.
The class order allows relief that include exemptions for the equal treatment relief for responsible entities and corporate directors, enabling them to limit redemptions and provide certain information to authorised participants only, and modifications to the ongoing disclosure requirements for responsible entities and corporate directors.
It also provides relief for relevant interest provisions for authorised participants in relation to underlying holdings of shares and interests in an ETF.
In the lead up to ASIC remaking the class order, Cboe wrote in its submission that it is supportive of the ETF relief and agrees that the policy rationale for extending its relief to issuers of all types of quoted ETFs "will facilitate a reduction in pre-launch time and costs for those issuers that currently need to seek individual relief from ASIC, as well as increasing the overall competitiveness of Australia's managed fund industry".
Cboe also agreed that it supports the relief being extended to five years and expiring on 1 April 2029.
