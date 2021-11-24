ASIC enforces licence conditions on ASX

The corporate regulator concluded its investigation of the ASX market outage and imposed conditions to mitigate risks for future upgrades.

Conditions have been imposed on the market licence of ASX Limited, and the clearing and facility licence of ASX Clear and ASX Settlement.

The conditions on the market licence address underlying issues in ASX operations that led to the outage in November 2020 and assign accountability to the ASX board and senior executives for the implementation of the remediation actions.

Meanwhile, the conditions on ASX Clear and ASX Settlement involve appointing an independent expert to assess ASX's assurance program for the implementation of the CHESS replacement program and analysing whether it is fit for purpose.

ASIC has also released a report into the outage that outlines its expectations for market operators and participants, to improve market resilience.

"The ASX outage was a very serious event, exacerbated by subsequent operational issues," ASIC chair Joe Longo said.

"The imposition of these licence conditions will confirm that remedial actions are implemented appropriately and efficiently to address these operational issues - including for the critical rollout of the CHESS Replacement Program."

The conditions will cease once ASX's work is complete and independent assurance reports have been provided to ASIC.

ASX chief executive Dominic Stevens said: "ASX plays a critical role in Australia's financial markets and confidence in our operations is vital. We share the determination of our regulators to continue to strengthen market resilience. The new licence conditions are practical and are aligned with the action ASX is taking to improve the way we operate our business."

"We are pleased that ASIC's investigation into the market outage is closed and that no breach of ASX's licence conditions was found. However, we will continue to invest to strengthen the quality of our infrastructure and reduce operational risk."

On November 16 at 10:24 am, ASX halted trading on ASX Trade after switching to new systems over the preceding weekend. The outage lasted for one day and was followed by problems with the ASX Centre Point, a dark-pool trade matching service.

ASIC had two primary concerns with the outage: why new orders received on November 16 after the outage were not directed to alternative venues such as Chi-X, and that some market participants did not have business continuity plans in place when ASX Centre Point went down but ASX's LIT order book and Chi-X remained available.

The corporate regulator concluded an independent review on ASX in August.