ASIC ends legal battle: Provide Capital's appeal quashed

The Federal Court has dismissed an appeal by Provide Capital; it must now comply with a notice issued by ASIC to produce documents and pay the regulator's legal costs.

ASIC had previously served a notice on Provide Capital to produce documents as part of an ongoing investigation, which the company failed to do.

According to Section 33 of the ASIC Act, the regulator is authorised to require the production of documents from a person or a company. If a person fails to comply with such a request, it can then certify that non-compliance to the Court and seek orders for the required documents.

In this case, Provide Capital alleged that ASIC failed to include the words "without reasonable excuse" when certifying to the Court that Provide had failed to provide the documents.

However, ASIC alleged that it only needed to certify Provide Capital's failure to produce documents under s70 of the ASIC Act and wasn't required to certify that the failure was without reasonable excuse.

Justices Lee, Anderson, and McElwaine upheld the previous orders made by Justice O'Bryan in the Federal Court.

On 25 September 2023, O'Bryan ordered Provide Capital to produce the documents that it had previously failed to produce under ASIC's notice to produce.

In his decision, O'Bryan noted that the evidence presented to the court showed a history of delay and obfuscation on the part of Provide Capital in complying with the notice.

O'Bryan also referred to the redaction of documents produced to ASIC as the most egregious example of this behavior.