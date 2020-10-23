ASIC chair steps aside pending pay review

ASIC chair James Shipton has stepped aside pending the outcome of a review into his remuneration arrangements.

Tabling the 2019/20 ASIC annual report today and addressing the Senate Estimates committee, Shipton flagged certain relocation expenses incurred by both him and deputy chair Daniel Crennan.

Shipton said the Australian National Audit Office is of the belief that the total remuneration paid to both Shipton and Crennan exceeds the limits set within the relevant Remuneration Tribunal Determinations. An independent review will be undertaken, led by Vivienne Thom.

Shipton relocated from the US to lead the regulator, while Crennan moved from Melbourne to Sydney in 2018 to take up his role.

ASIC was first notified of the issue over 12 months ago, but acknowledged that it was only raised with Shipton and Crennan recently.

Crennan requested his housing expenses of $750 a week be ceased and offered to repay $69,921 as a debt due to the Commonwealth, following legal advice, just two weeks ago.

For his part, Shipton said he will voluntarily reimburse ASIC for taxation-related expenses paid by the regulator following his relocation in 2018.

According to a letter sent to the Treasurer from the Auditor-General, prior to Shipton joining ASIC, the regulator approved an engagement letter from KPMG to provide taxation services to Shipton at a cost of $4050. Shipton was later informed by KPMG the fees would actually be between $60,000 and $70,000, and ASIC would cover $9500 of this.

"Email correspondence provided by ASIC indicates that on 11 October 2018 advice provided to the Chair by ASIC was that the full amount would be paid by ASIC given it fitted within the overall relocation limits discussed with Treasury and the services fitted within the definition of tax briefings and returns," the letter reads.

The services were documents in ASIC's procurement workflow system and approved as three $25,000 procurements on 30 October 2018. The final invoices issued in August 2019 totalled $118,557, with KPMG saying this was because of the complexity of the tax matters. A further $78,266 was paid in fringe benefits tax.

ASIC has stated that no advice was sought from the Remuneration Tribunal concerning the payment of additional benefits on behalf of the chair, the letter reads.

"For quite some time I have been expressing a willingness to repay the amounts that have been paid to me in relocation services due to my relocation from the US," Shipton said.

"At all times during consideration of this matter I have been mindful of the need to avoid any conflict of interest... deputy chair Crennan has taken the same approach."

He added that action should have been taken sooner to rectify the issue.

Shipton was paid $855,364 in total remuneration, according to papers tabled in the Senate. The maximum cap on the total annual remuneration for the ASIC chair was set at $775,910, according to the Remuneration Tribunal (Remuneration and Allowances for Holders of Full-time Public Office) Determination 2019 made under subsections 7(3) and (4) of the Remuneration Tribunal Act 1973.

This means Shipton's pay may have overshot the cap by $79,454.

"In addition to the remuneration disclosed, the chair has agreed to voluntarily reimburse ASIC for certain expenses ASIC paid following his 2018 relocation from the United States of America. The amount of the reimbursement is $118,557 (includes GST)," the papers state.

Not reimbursing the payments would have taken his total remuneration to about $973,921 for the year.

"I have advised the Treasurer this afternoon that, in the circumstances, it is appropriate to stand aside pending the outcome of the review," Shipton said.

"Whilst I believe that I have acted properly and appropriately in this matter, I hold myself to the highest possible standard.

"What matters is that I act with integrity and honour. That means I need to act in the best interests of ASIC and its vital purpose to build a fair, honest and efficient financial system for all Australians."

Labor MP Andrew Leigh asked what the rationale was behind Shipton stepping aside but not Crennan. Crennan responded that he has offered to repay the amount, as has Shipton

Crennan, if he hadn't repaid the almost $70,000 in housing expenses, would have tallied a total remuneration of $681,549 for the year. Fellow deputy chair Karen Chester, who is not involved in the matter, was paid $51,000 less than Crennan.

Remuneration for the ASIC deputy chair is capped at $620,730. This would mean both Crennan and Chester may have been paid above the caps as well, by about $54,000 and $2700 respectively.

"ASIC acknowledges the processes supporting the approval of these relocation expenses were inadequate and, given the high standard ASIC holds itself to, it is disappointed that such situation has occurred," the regulator said.

Chester added that, going forward, ASIC will deal with ANAO reports more efficiently.

ASIC's commissioners are also well paid, with Catherine Armour taking home the most of the cohort at $610,216 for the year. Sean Hughes was the second-best-paid commissioner at $604,106, followed by John Price at $582,3094 and Danielle Press with $575,724.

Taking to Twitter, Senator Andrew Bragg said it's time for a clean out at the regulator.

"Too many commissioners. It's unclear who does what. Not enough follow through on enforcement. Too many behinds and no goals," he said.

The review is expected to be completed by the end of the year.