ASIC chair calls it quits

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 19 SEP 2025   11:49AM

ASIC chair Joe Longo has tendered his resignation, to finish up in 2026.

In June, Longo told the Secretary to the Treasury he would not be seeking an extension of his term, which finishes up on 31 May 2026.

A former lawyer, Longo replaced James Shipton, beating out ASIC's deputy chair at the time, Karen Chester. He was appointed to lead ASIC on 1 June 2021.

His experience includes working as general counsel for Deutsche Bank in London and Hong Kong for 17 years, and a senior adviser at Herbert Smith Freehills.

Longo served as the national director of enforcement at ASIC between 1996 and 2001, responsible for the coordination and direction of all enforcement and litigation activities.

"It has been an immense privilege to serve as chair of ASIC and to have been given the opportunity to rebuild and renew the agency," he said.

"From the doubling in ASIC's investigations numbers and 20% lift in civil enforcement proceedings over the last five years, to the increased funding we have secured to stabilise critical business registers essential to Australia's economic infrastructure, to landmark reports and discussion papers on tackling regulatory complexity, private and public markets, superannuation member services and banks' support for low income and hardship customers - the ASIC of today is better fulfilling what Australia needs of it."

Longo was paid a total of $815,154 in remuneration in the 2024 financial year, according to ASIC's annual report.

Despite receiving record funding since the Hayne Royal Commission, including massive contributions via the financial adviser levy and Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR), ASIC's effectiveness has come under fire in the wake of the Australian Fiduciaries, First Guardian and Shield Master Fund scandals.

The regulator estimates that First Guardian and Shield have lost more than $1 billion in investors' money.

ASIC has since banned several financial advisers and frozen assets of directors, such as Ferras Merhi.

"We have doubled the number of new financial advice-related investigations commenced since last year, and almost doubled the number of new investment management investigations," Longo recently told an industry event.

"The investigations we have been undertaking in this area are among the most complex and resource-intensive investigations we've conducted. It is one of ASIC's priorities to investigate what has happened and to preserve as much of investors' funds as possible while our investigations are continuing."

Read more: ASICJoe LongoDeutsche BankHerbert Smith FreehillsJames ShiptonKaren Chester
