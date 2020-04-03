NEWS
Regulatory
ASIC cancels slew of AFSLs
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 3 APR 2020   12:45PM

ASIC has cancelled the AFSLs of three firms, including that of former advice dealer group MyPlanner.

The regulator has cancelled the Australian financial services licence of the licensee formerly known as MyPlanner Australia.

The Gold Coast-based licensee transitioned its financial advice business to MyPlanner Professional Services in February 2017.

The licensee caught ASIC's eye later that year, and additional conditions were placed on both the MyPlanner Australia and MyPlanner Professional Services licences after surveillance determined advisers were providing poor advice under inadequate supervision.

About a week later ASIC took action against one its individual advisers, accepting an enforceable undertaking from a representative that had transitioned to MyPlanner Professional Services. Close to a year later the regulator accepted another enforceable undertaking from another MyPlanner adviser for failures to act in the best interests of clients.

The MyPlanner Australia licence entered administration in November last year and a liquidator was appointed.

The licensee is required to remain a member of AFCA for the next 12 months.

In one of two other cancellations, ASIC canned the license of Your Super Life, an organisation that assisted with the consolidation of super funds and establishment of SMSFs.

"You Super Life assists by consolidating your numerous super accounts and in doing so allows you to put in place a plan 'B' using insurances to guarantee an outcome for your family in cases of unexpected events," its website reads.

Your Super Life was found to have failed to comply with financial services laws and its own AFSL conditions. The company failed to lodge annual financial reports and auditor reports for 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Finally, a Queensland financial planning and stockbroking firm FS Securities had its licence cancelled on March 5 after it failed to meet the "base level financial requirements" of AFS licence holders for 2017 and 2018. It also failed to lodge annual and auditor reports for 2018 and 2019.

ASIC determined the licensee had failed to comply with the law and conditions of its AFSL.

All three licensees have the right to appeal ASIC's decision and seek a review by the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

Editor's Choice
Super fighting a war on three fronts: KPMG
HARRISON WORLEY
Australia's superannuation sector is fighting a war on three different fronts, as the economic fallout of COVID-19 continues to bite.
How PYS changes caused 34% premium hikes
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Significant hikes in group insurance premiums have been put down to the Protecting Your Super reforms - with members of four superannuation funds facing premium increases of 34%.
Super funds asked to model early release impact
KANIKA SOOD
APRA has asked superannuation funds to submit their in-house modelling on the magnitude of impact they are expecting from the Federal Government's special allowance for early release from superannuation.
Chant West sale hits roadblock
KANIKA SOOD
Zenith Investment Partners wants to reverse out of its planned $12 million purchase of Chant West's superannuation business, saying the latter has been materially affected since February, but Chant West is digging its heels in.
