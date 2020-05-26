APRA urged to probe industry funds

Liberal MP Tim Wilson has written to APRA chair Wayne Byres urging the regulator to conduct an investigation into vertical integration at industry super funds and related conflicts of interest.

Wilson, who chairs the House of Representatives' Standing Economics Committee, referenced a report from research and ratings house Lonsec on industry fund Hostplus in his letter sent yesterday.

Lonsec's report sent to advice clients mentioned that 70% of Hostplus's infrastructure investments were managed by an industry-super-owned fund manager IFM Investors.

"Such a leak highlights a number of issues: a conflict of interest by the fund, a failure to sufficiently spread risk, and secrecy when such problems are identified," Wilson wrote to APRA in the May 25 letter.

"There are a number of consistent trends in the evidence provided to the committee to date.

"One of the most glaring trends has been the interconnectedness of industry funds and their investment structures that raises questions about their fulfilment of the sole purpose test (such as allocating significant capital to ME Bank when it has never returned a dividend), conflicts of interest (such as heavy exposure to ISPT and IFM Investors) and low transparency (such as IFM Investors' failure to answer basic questions on remuneration."

In particular, Wilson took note of IFM's lack of executive remuneration transparency. It last year denied to disclose the salary of the director accused of sexual harassment, but eventually revealed their chief executive Brett Himbury's pay at committee hearings.

"I will shortly be putting to the committee the need to consider its full options to ensure that it can fulfil the purpose of its inquiry," Wilson wrote.

"In the meantime, I encourage APRA to complete an investigation and audit of the exposure of industry fund investments in their related party funds to ensure there is a proper diversification of risk and that conflicts of interest are managed."

IFM Investors, which is owned by 27 industry funds, managed about $156 billion at March end. It has been around since 1990 when superannuation funds got together to establish a Development Australia Fund (DAF) to invest in public Australian companies and infrastructure assets.

At FY19 results in July last year, then chief executive Himbury said about 27% of its $140 billion in funds under management was from overseas institutional investors.

IFM's FY19 net flows were $22 billion and pre-tax net profit was $114 million.