APRA slaps $5.5m capital penalty on KeyInvest

APRA has placed an additional $5.5 million capital requirement and additional licence conditions on KeyInvest over risk framework flaws and questionable long-term objectives.

KeyInvest is a life insurance company and friendly society that primarily offers funeral bonds.

Following an independent review, APRA has identified shortcomings in KeyInvest's risk management framework and raised questions about the board's oversight of the insurer's long-term objectives.

It has now imposed the capital requirement as an operational risk capital add-on, as well as additional licence conditions requiring KeyInvest to design and implement remediation plan addressing the review's recommendations.

APRA is also anticipating a board renewal plan from the life insurer.

While the specific details of the findings were not disclosed, KeyInvest has since accepted the findings and taken steps to address the recommendations, APRA said, but further effort is required to "implement and confirm the effectiveness of the remediation plan."

The additional requirements will remain in place until APRA is satisfied its concerns have been addressed.

APRA executive board member Suzanne Smith said the board is responsible for ensuring that risk management frameworks are implemented and effective.

"The increased capital requirement reflects the heightened prudential risks and compliance concerns and should incentivise KeyInvest to complete remedial work," Smith said.

"APRA protects policyholders by upholding a robust prudential framework and exercising active supervision, giving confidence to policyholders that their insurers can fulfil their obligations.

"APRA will continue to take suitable action if insurers fail to meet its expectations."

In response, KeyInvest chief executive Craig Brooke said the firm has been working on the remediation plan since November last year.

"We regard APRA's announcement as a constructive step forward. It's the result of highly productive conversations we've been having with APRA for several months now," Brooke said.

"We note the additional capital requirement requested by APRA is a far smaller sum than has been requested of many others currently travelling the same journey.

"We look forward to continuing to work closely with APRA in the future to finalise this work to their satisfaction."