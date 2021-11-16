APRA moves to force EISS Super merger

Protecting members' best interests, APRA has imposed additional conditions on EISS Super's licence - including that it must merge with a larger fund by the middle of next year.

The move follows APRA's investigation into expenditure and governance matters, the regulator said. It also follows the fund's failure of the inaugural Your Future, Your Super performance test.

Under the conditions, EISS Super must implement a strategy to merge with a larger fund by 30 June 2022. It must also adopt better expenditure processes and greater board oversight of expenditure and review its expenditure and cease sponsorship arrangements and other arrangements that are not in members' best interests.

If EISS Super cannot execute a merger by the deadline provided, it must report to APRA.

EISS Super was planning a merger with TWUSUPER prior to the performance test results and subsequent revelations about frivolous spending, which also saw the departure of EISS Super's chief executive, chair and some board members.

"Being a trustee of an APRA-regulated super fund, and managing - and spending - billions of dollars of members' money, is a privilege, not a right," APRA member Margaret Cole said.

While the investigation into the fund is ongoing, Cole said there is "sufficient concerns about the trustee's ability to demonstrate that some decisions are in members' best financial interests that we believe it's necessary to intervene now".

Further action may follow, Cole said.

"Ultimately, the best way for EISS to optimise outcomes for members of its struggling MySuper product is to transfer them to a more sustainable and better performing product as soon as possible," she said.

"The new licence conditions ensure the trustee obtains independent advice and reports to APRA on progress before making a go-ahead decision for these members."