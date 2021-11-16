NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

APRA moves to force EISS Super merger

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 16 NOV 2021   1:28PM

Protecting members' best interests, APRA has imposed additional conditions on EISS Super's licence - including that it must merge with a larger fund by the middle of next year.

The move follows APRA's investigation into expenditure and governance matters, the regulator said. It also follows the fund's failure of the inaugural Your Future, Your Super performance test.

Under the conditions, EISS Super must implement a strategy to merge with a larger fund by 30 June 2022. It must also adopt better expenditure processes and greater board oversight of expenditure and review its expenditure and cease sponsorship arrangements and other arrangements that are not in members' best interests.

If EISS Super cannot execute a merger by the deadline provided, it must report to APRA.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

EISS Super was planning a merger with TWUSUPER prior to the performance test results and subsequent revelations about frivolous spending, which also saw the departure of EISS Super's chief executive, chair and some board members.

"Being a trustee of an APRA-regulated super fund, and managing - and spending - billions of dollars of members' money, is a privilege, not a right," APRA member Margaret Cole said.

While the investigation into the fund is ongoing, Cole said there is "sufficient concerns about the trustee's ability to demonstrate that some decisions are in members' best financial interests that we believe it's necessary to intervene now".

Further action may follow, Cole said.

"Ultimately, the best way for EISS to optimise outcomes for members of its struggling MySuper product is to transfer them to a more sustainable and better performing product as soon as possible," she said.

"The new licence conditions ensure the trustee obtains independent advice and reports to APRA on progress before making a go-ahead decision for these members."

Read more: APRAEISS Super
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Test-induced movement marginal: Data
AMP in enforceable undertaking
Super funds handed holdings disclosure win
APRA finalises framework for insurance in super
APRA to disclose MySuper product YFYS test values
Aussies in the dark over super stapling
Major legislations hit parliament
APRA to weed out underperforming choice products
Unlisted asset valuation processes largely inadequate: APRA
BOQ divests St Andrew's Insurance

Editor's Choice

ASIC files contempt application against Mawhinney

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
ASIC filed a contempt application in the Federal Court against James Mawhinney, the founder of Mayfair 101.

Demand for niche advice firms increases

KARREN VERGARA
Radar Results is seeing an uptick in demand for niche areas of financial advice, which includes risk insurance businesses.

Multi-boutique appoints head of private wealth

ANNABELLE DICKSON
Warakirri Asset Management hired from UBS for the newly created role of head of private wealth.

Super funds up offshore investments: Survey

KARREN VERGARA
Based on their currency hedging strategies, superannuation funds increasingly look offshore not only to invest in equities but also to gain more exposure to unlisted assets.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Greg Owen
Financial Planner
GJO Financial Services
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Byron Goldberg
Australian Head
Luno
Masja Zandbergen
Head of sustainability integration
Robeco

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Alcock

MANAGING DIRECTOR
HUB24
In the competitive world of platforms, HUB24 chief executive Andrew Alcock is in relentless pursuit of innovation and delivering a superior value proposition no matter what roadblocks he faces. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.