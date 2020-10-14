NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
APRA highlights heatmaps success
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 14 OCT 2020   12:07PM

In its annual report, APRA highlighted the success of its MySuper heatmaps initiative - despite new government reform possibly making heatmaps redundant after they were only in effect for one year.

Following the Royal Commission, one of APRA's objectives was to drive super trustees to deliver quality outcomes for members.

This drove several new APRA initiatives, including the publication of the MySuper heatmaps.

"Another major achievement during the year was the publication of the MySuper heatmaps aimed at improving transparency, lifting industry practice and enhancing member outcomes by publicly identifying superannuation products that are underperforming in the areas of investment returns and fees," APRA said.

Sponsored by BlackRock
Looking to build resilience into your portfolio?

"The first MySuper heatmap was published in December 2019, with an updated version published in June 2020 to reflect changes to fees and costs since the original publication."

The regulator said that during the first year of heatmaps being active, it saw indications that the new strategy could have a positive influence.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

"During the year, APRA supervisors had extensive interaction with superannuation trustees that present as 'red' on the heatmap to understand how they plan to address areas of identified underperformance," APRA said.

"Experience so far has been that the publication of the MySuper heatmaps has been an effective prudential tool, with 42% of MySuper members seeing a reduction in fees and costs since the publication of the first heatmap.

"This translates to 6.1 million members saving an aggregate of $110 million a year. In addition, a number of poorly performing funds and products have closed and transferred their members to better performing products."

However, with the government's new Your Future, Your Super reforms heatmaps are likely to change.

The new package of reforms includes an interactive comparison tool which allows members to see MySuper products ranked by fees and investment returns.

In light of this, deputy chair Helen Rowell confirmed APRA will consider potential changes to the next iteration of the heatmap which is planned for December 2020.

Read more: APRAMySuperHelen RowellRoyal Commission
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
APRA rolls out new assessment model
APRA resumes life insurance intervention
Hume clarifies survival of the fittest in MySuper
Perpetual successor fund transfer to go ahead
Super fund overhauls performance on red rating
MySuper reforms could have downsides
MySuper funds redeem performance
APRA, ACCC sign new MoU
Trustees cutting corners: Rowell
Financial services laws under review
Editor's Choice
Industry fund launches new passive options
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:33PM
A $6 billion industry superannuation fund has introduced a range of low-cost, indexed investment options for members as it closes two other options.
AMP names incidents, issues lead
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:06PM
AMP has hired a former CommInsure risk expert to oversee the issues and breaches facing the firm.
Westpac puts Australia on bad banking leaderboard
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:07PM
Global banks have paid out around US$10.5 billion in fines so far this year, with Westpac taking out third place thanks to the AUSTRAC scandal.
ASIC reviewing risk advice, pushes for scaled advice
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:36AM
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission is conducting a review of life insurance advice and plans to consult with the industry on scaled advice this year.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Brett Cairns
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP
Magellan Financial Group chief executive Brett Cairns hasn't traditionally been one for the limelight. Here, he shares his journey to now and the risks he's taken along the way.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something luEvm2jO