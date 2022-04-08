Newspaper icon
Regulatory

APRA champions flexible financial technology regulation

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 8 APR 2022   11:16AM

APRA chair Wayne Byres has espoused the importance of getting the Australian regulatory balance right with a clear plan, flexible approach and coordinated response.

In a speech to the American Chamber of Commerce in Australia, Byres said that global crises have demanded our time and attention but while we're focused on the here and now, rapid technological change has steamed ahead.

Byres cautioned that on the one hand, insufficient regulation has a history of bringing about spells of instability and societal harm. Equally, a dynamic and innovative financial system requires participants to take risk, to innovate and deliver better products or services which generate long-lasting economic benefits.

Finding the Goldilocks point for regulation is what Byres said APRA strives for. To allow the digitisation of finance to generate maximum economic benefit, but doing so within society's risk tolerance.

Byres asserted that seizing great opportunity in and amongst a world of rapid shifts and material risks is not achieved by pretending to have all the answers but rather ensuring regulatory agendas are focused on consumer benefits as much as it is on harm prevention.

Regulation is often denounced as red tape but Byres took a different view.

He said: "It can provide a stamp of approval that reassures customers a company or product can be trusted, allowing new markets and services to flourish in the face of information asymmetry."

"It can also be the foundation for innovation: the establishment of the consumer data right and open banking in Australia is an obvious example."

APRA is first and foremast a safety regulator with a mandate to promote stability.

However, Byres confirmed: "That does not, however, translate to limiting change with a view to preserving the status quo."

"Nor does it mean protecting incumbent financial institutions, when better, safer and more efficient ways of doing business emerge.

"If technology can deliver a financial system that is indeed better, safer and more efficient, our task is to embrace the changes for the benefit of the Australian community."

Accordingly, APRA has commenced a multi-year initiative to modernise its prudential architecture so that it remains fit for purpose.

More specifically, APRA has set itself the goals of devising better regulation, adopting a digital first approach and ensuring frameworks are responsive.

Digitisation of finance has and will continue to reshape the financial system at speed. The move toward digital decentralised financial systems have great potential and many risks to the community. Byres is confident Australia is well on the path to having strong foundations to charter the best path forward.

APRAAustraliaWayne ByresAmerican Chamber of Commerce
