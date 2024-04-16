Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Apostle Funds Management welcomes new head of wholesale

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 16 APR 2024   11:29AM

Apostle Funds Management announced the appointment of Stuart James to the newly created role of head of wholesale, effective immediately.

James will support head of global distribution Kimon Kouryialas in the delivery of Apostle's investment solutions.

He will facilitate the distribution of strategies, giving investors access to a range of investments in credit, thematic investments, alternative debt and equity, private credit, venture capital, timberland, and global equities.

James brings over 25 years' experience in the investment and wealth management industry along with expertise across distribution, marketing, and client services.

He was most recently general manager, head of distribution at Lakehouse Capital where he established the firm's wholesale presence in Australia while maintaining the retail business arm.

Prior to his role at the boutique firm, James dedicated over two decades to Aberdeen Standard Investments, serving across multiple roles with the global investment manager.

"We are pleased to welcome Stuart to the team to help lead the firm's expansion. He brings a network of strong relationships and has a proven track record of implementing strategies across a range of functions to drive growth," Kouryialas said.

"The market has shifted, and investors are seeking a range of sophisticated strategies to build robust portfolios for wealth preservation and to generate alpha with global exposure. We have partnered with outstanding global fund managers, to provide access to a variety of solutions across asset classes to meet investor's needs. Stuart's experience and expertise within the wholesale space will be pivotal as we continue our global distribution strategy."

Apostle managing director Karyn West said the appointment would support the firm's growth as it expands its footprint in the wholesale sector.

"We are seeing increasing investor demand for differentiated investment strategies to diversify portfolios within the institutional and wholesale market," West said.

"Stuart's experience across both markets will be critical as we continue to deliver bespoke solutions to clients."

