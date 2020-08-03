NEWS
Regulatory
Another sentenced in ATO fraud
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 3 AUG 2020   11:39AM

A man has been sentenced to over seven years in jail for his role as principal conspirator in a syndicate alleged to have defrauded the Commonwealth of more than $105 million over three years.

Simon Anquetil pleaded guilty to charges of conspiring to defraud the Commonwealth and dealing with the proceeds of crime worth over a million dollars.

He is the fifth person to be sentenced in relation to the syndicate and was given a non-parole period of five years.

His arrest was part of Operation Elbrus, which commenced in 2016 and was led by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and assisted by the Australian Taxation Office (ATO).

It involved pay-as-you-go withholding tax and goods and services tax fraud.

Anquetil was one of the founders of the payroll services company, Plutus Payroll, and one of the architects of the fraudulent scheme.

AFP commander investigations eastern command Kirsty Schofield said Operation Elbrus has involved years of dedicated work for investigators.

"Taxation fraud investigations are inherently complex, and it's a crime that hurts the community as a whole by diverting money away from the Australian public," Schofield said.

"These investigations take time and tenacity, and we will not stop in our resolve in seeing these investigations to the end."

Chief of the Serious Financial Crime Taskforce, Will Day welcomed the sentence that was handed down.

"These outcomes show the commitment of the Serious Financial Crime Taskforce in bringing the most serious offenders of financial crime to account," Day said.

"This was part of an elaborate and complicated scheme, but our sophisticated approach, combining intelligence and specialist powers of taskforce agencies, means tax criminals will come unstuck."

During the course of investigations into the alleged fraud, it was discovered one of the leaders of the syndicate was the son of former deputy tax commissioner Michael Cranston, Adam Cranston. His daughter, Lauren Cranston, was also involved.

Read more: ATOOperation ElbrusAustralian Taxation OfficeKirsty SchofieldSimon AnquetilWill DayAdam CranstonLauren CranstonMichael Cranston
