Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

AMP promotes Diana Mousina

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  TUESDAY, 11 APR 2023   12:40PM

AMP has announced the elevation of Diana Mousina to deputy chief economist.

Working closely alongside AMP's chief economist Shane Oliver, Mousina is a key member of the AMP Investments team which oversees the management of funds for AMP's superannuation members.

She produces the widely read Econosights report, providing insights on key economic developments and implications for investment markets.

Mousina - who joined AMP seven years ago - worked as a senior economist before being promoted to the role of Oliver's deputy.

Sponsored by Warakirri
Time to buy smaller companies?

She began her career at Commonwealth Bank in 2011 as an institutional banking and markets graduate, gaining the title of economist two years later.

Commenting on the promotion, Oliver and AMP's chief investment officer Anna Shelly said in an internal note: "The promotion reflects the huge contribution she is making to our business - both in informing and assisting internal investment and business decisions and informing our clients directly and through the media."

Read more: Diana MousinaShane OliverAMP InvestmentsAnna ShellyCommonwealth BankEconosights
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Economists divided: RBA's moment of truth looms
RBA steadies cash rate, flags more hikes
RBA rate rises up in the air: Economists
Credit Suisse, oil prices see ASX fall: CommSec
Dodgy advice bill nears $5bn: ASIC
CountPlus appoints new chief risk officer
Super, advice class actions dampen CBA results
New chief for Queensland Treasury Corp
RBA cash rate hike forecast by economists
Aussie shares to continue outperformance: Oliver

Editor's Choice

AMP promotes Diana Mousina

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:40PM
AMP has announced the elevation of Diana Mousina to deputy chief economist.

Digital advice association in the works

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:29PM
A new industry association founded by four digital advice providers has been initiated to support the Quality of Advice Review (QAR) proposed reforms and serve as a united voice before government.

Investor education combats emotions: Experts

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:14PM
Superannuation funds must prioritise members financial interests, guiding emotionally driven investors towards apt solutions for investment success.

Pacific Current Group buys stake in PE firm

CHLOE WALKER  |   11:52AM
Pacific Current Group (PAC) has acquired a minority investment in San Francisco-based private equity firm Cordillera Investment Partners (Cordillera).

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Robert Talevski

MANAGING DIRECTOR
ACTIVUS INVESTMENT ADVISORS PTY LTD
From a young age, Activus Investment Advisors managing director Robert Talevski dreamed of a career in investment management. With hard work, a bit of luck and determination, he forged his path. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.