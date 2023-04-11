AMP promotes Diana Mousina

AMP has announced the elevation of Diana Mousina to deputy chief economist.

Working closely alongside AMP's chief economist Shane Oliver, Mousina is a key member of the AMP Investments team which oversees the management of funds for AMP's superannuation members.

She produces the widely read Econosights report, providing insights on key economic developments and implications for investment markets.

Mousina - who joined AMP seven years ago - worked as a senior economist before being promoted to the role of Oliver's deputy.

She began her career at Commonwealth Bank in 2011 as an institutional banking and markets graduate, gaining the title of economist two years later.

Commenting on the promotion, Oliver and AMP's chief investment officer Anna Shelly said in an internal note: "The promotion reflects the huge contribution she is making to our business - both in informing and assisting internal investment and business decisions and informing our clients directly and through the media."