Executive Appointments

AMP Life CIO moves to HESTA

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 JUL 2021   12:06PM

HESTA has a new head of portfolio management, nabbing the former chief investment officer for AMP Life.

Jeff Brunton will move to the $62 billion industry fund, after a year as chief investment officer at AMP Life, followed by a year as deputy chief investment officer at Resolution Life following the separation and sale of AMP's life insurance business.

Before joining AMP Life, Brunton spent more than a decade in investment roles at AMP Capital and was also head of global credit at QIC.

Brunton officially starts in the role on July 26.

HESTA chief investment officer Sonya Sawtell-Rickson said his recruitment supports the fund's investment strategy, which is prioritising the internalisation of its Australian equities function followed by fixed interest and cash.

"Our investment strategy is designed to deliver even stronger investment outcomes for members by improving the team's capacity and capabilities while achieving cost efficiencies across a number of financial markets," Sawtell-Rickson said.

"Jeff brings a wealth of experience investing across a broad range of asset classes and leading direct asset management teams. His strong commercial acumen and real passion to drive investment outcomes for HESTA members is a fantastic addition to the team."

Brunton will lead internal and implemented teams across growth, defensive and unlisted asset classes and will report directly to Sawtell-Rickson.

HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey welcomed him to the fund.

"We must achieve the right blend of experience and capabilities in order to support the innovation and partnership needed to continue delivering long-term investment excellence," Blakey said.

"HESTA has a long and proud history of delivering strong financial outcomes for generations of our hard-working members. I'm delighted to welcome Jeff to the team as we move forward with our ambitious plans for growth."

Brunton said HESTA has demonstrated a commitment to excellence in bottom-up portfolio management as part of its investment strategy.

"I'm looking forward to joining the HESTA team to support the fund's plans for strong investment growth and make a real difference to members' retirement outcomes," he said.

