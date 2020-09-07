AMP deed of release bars advisers joining class action

AMP is allegedly handing departing financial advisers a contract with a clause in it that prohibits them from joining the current open class action.

The Advisers Association chief executive Neil Macdonald said he became aware of a new clause in AMP's deeds of release a couple of weeks ago.

Macdonald said AMP advisers have always had to sign a deed of release which involved a financial agreement and an agreement that the departing adviser indemnifies AMP against any future actions.

"What AMP has done is to add an additional clause that says you can't participate in a class action," he said.

"It's quite explicit."

This clause has only come into effect since AMP Financial Planning advisers brought a class action against AMP in relation to changes made to Buyer of Last Resort (BOLR) agreements, Macdonald said.

"We don't think it's ideal," Macdonald said.

He added that AMP has told The Advisers Association that it has a new agreement called the Buyback and Cooperation Agreement, which Macdonald described as more restrictive.

"The problem with a lot of these agreements is that we think they're very one sided. They basically create obligations for the adviser but limited obligations for AMP," he said.

The BOLR class action is an open class action, meaning AMP advisers have to opt-out rather than opt-in. Macdonald said this new deed of release clause could mean that once a settlement is reached, AMP could produce a deed of release from those that have signed proving they opted-out.

"Individuals will have to get their own legal advice and weigh up whether it's better to take the offer today or wait for the class action," he said.

The Advisers Association has asked AMP to not use the clause about class actions for advisers that are already in the process of exiting. Macdonald said discussions are ongoing.

"The decision to reset AMP's commercial terms was difficult but necessary given the recent changes to legislation following the Royal Commission resulting in significant economic changes and disruption across the industry. This includes the removal of grandfathered commissions, new mandatory education standards, and new regulations around advice," an AMP spokesperson said.

"Throughout the process AMP has consulted with affected advisers, the industry associations and the Small Business Ombudsman, including participating in several mediation sessions with advisers. We are providing support to advisers to help them manage the BOLR changes and make an informed decision for their future."