NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
AMP deed of release bars advisers joining class action
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 7 SEP 2020   12:29PM

AMP is allegedly handing departing financial advisers a contract with a clause in it that prohibits them from joining the current open class action.

The Advisers Association chief executive Neil Macdonald said he became aware of a new clause in AMP's deeds of release a couple of weeks ago.

Macdonald said AMP advisers have always had to sign a deed of release which involved a financial agreement and an agreement that the departing adviser indemnifies AMP against any future actions.

"What AMP has done is to add an additional clause that says you can't participate in a class action," he said.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

"It's quite explicit."

This clause has only come into effect since AMP Financial Planning advisers brought a class action against AMP in relation to changes made to Buyer of Last Resort (BOLR) agreements, Macdonald said.

"We don't think it's ideal," Macdonald said.

He added that AMP has told The Advisers Association that it has a new agreement called the Buyback and Cooperation Agreement, which Macdonald described as more restrictive.

"The problem with a lot of these agreements is that we think they're very one sided. They basically create obligations for the adviser but limited obligations for AMP," he said.

The BOLR class action is an open class action, meaning AMP advisers have to opt-out rather than opt-in. Macdonald said this new deed of release clause could mean that once a settlement is reached, AMP could produce a deed of release from those that have signed proving they opted-out.

"Individuals will have to get their own legal advice and weigh up whether it's better to take the offer today or wait for the class action," he said.

The Advisers Association has asked AMP to not use the clause about class actions for advisers that are already in the process of exiting. Macdonald said discussions are ongoing.

"The decision to reset AMP's commercial terms was difficult but necessary given the recent changes to legislation following the Royal Commission resulting in significant economic changes and disruption across the industry. This includes the removal of grandfathered commissions, new mandatory education standards, and new regulations around advice," an AMP spokesperson said.

"Throughout the process AMP has consulted with affected advisers, the industry associations and the Small Business Ombudsman, including participating in several mediation sessions with advisers. We are providing support to advisers to help them manage the BOLR changes and make an informed decision for their future."

Read more: AMPAdvisers AssociationAMP Financial PlanningNeil Macdonald
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Boe Pahari steps down
Embattled AMP sees wealth earnings dive
Law firm summarises report AMP won't release
Another AMP worker recounts campaign of harassment
AMP does not treat advisers fairly: Poll
AMP to release Pahari investigation findings
QBE chief exits after workplace complaint
AMP, CBA, Westpac face potential class action
AMP launches new managed portfolios
Lazard dumps AMP shares
Editor's Choice
UK pensions to factor in climate change risk
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
UK pension funds may soon be required by law to report on the risks climate change could have on their members' investments, becoming the first major economy to do so.
Sustainable ETF demand skyrockets
KARREN VERGARA
The growth in sustainable index funds shows no sign of abating as assets under management double to US$250 billion in just three years.
Super fund expands investment exclusions
ELIZA BAVIN
A $52 billion super fund has updated its product disclosure statements to exclude investment in any company that provides services to detention centres.
Australia most active region in Q2: Research
ALLY SELBY
New research has revealed that Australians were the most active institutional investment community within the Asia Pacific region in the second quarter of the year, with interest directed to long-only Australian equity strategies.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Arian Neiron
MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC
VANECK AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Born in Germany from Israeli parents, Arian Neiron has always had fighting spirit in his blood. Now, leading one of Australia's most successful ETF issuers, he reflects on his journey to success. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something gKMIwaKo