Superannuation
AMP Capital Ethical Leaders dropped by another super fund
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 MAR 2021   12:12PM

Another super fund has axed AMP Capital Ethical Leaders Balanced Fund as the sole manager of its socially responsible option, citing liquidity concerns and negative press.

Mercy Super has made the decision to drop AMP Capital Ethical Leaders as the manager of its socially responsible option.

The fund said it has concerns over the potential liquidity of the Ethical Leaders Balanced Fund in the short-term.

In March 2020 the AMP Capital Ethical Leaders Balanced Fund had just under $1 billion in funds under management, as of December the fund reported $435 million in FUM.

Mercy Super pulled its mandate from the fund on 15 February 2021, rolling member assets over to its MySuper Balanced option as an interim measure while the trustee searches for an appropriate manager.

"In recent times, there has been negative press surrounding AMP Capital stemming from the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry as well as inappropriate culture within their senior management team," Mercy Super said.

"This contributed to several large superannuation funds withdrawing their investment from the fund requiring AMP Capital to place certain restrictions on future redemptions."

Mercy Super added that "key staff responsible for the socially responsible characteristics of the fund have resigned from AMP Capital".  Portfolio manager Kristen Le Mesurier exited in 2020, taking a new role as head of ESG and engagement at Platypus Asset Management.

QSuper pulled its mandate from AMP Capital Ethical Leaders in July 2020, taking management of its socially responsible option in house.

Around the same time, AMP took the Ethical Leaders Balanced Fund off its investment menus for AMP super members.

In September 2020, Legalsuper and ESSSuper axed AMP Capital Ethical Leaders as the sole manager for their ethical/ESG investment options. In January 2021, LGIAsuper did the same. All three funds awarded mandates to Pendal instead.

Read more: Mercy SuperAMP Capital Ethical Leaders Balanced FundSuperannuationKristen Le MesurierMySuper BalancedPendalPlatypus Asset ManagementRoyal Commission
