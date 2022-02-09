NEWS
Executive Appointments

Alternatives platform hires from GAM

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 FEB 2022   12:38PM

The former lead of GAM Investment's wholesale and high-net-worth business has moved to alternatives platform Altive as head of Australia.

Ryan Crewe succeeds Chris Brookman, who recently joined Pinnacle Investment Management as its director of distribution for the retail channel.

Crewe joined Altive as a partner this month and most recently led the fundraising efforts for GAM's private wealth, wholesale, HNW, endowments and private bank clients.

Before GAM, he worked in business development and investor relations at Pengana Capital for a year. Four years prior to that, Crewe worked at BlackRock in business development.

An Altive spokesperson said that Crewe's remit will be to lead the Australian business in its mission to remove the hurdle of investing in alternatives and make it accessible to all.

"We are thankful to have Chris to build the cornerstone for Australia and continue to support us as advisor. We look forward to working closely with Ryan to bring our Australia business to the next level," the spokesperson said.

Hong Kong-based Altive facilitates investments at a minimum of US$100,000 across venture capital, private equity, infrastructure, hedge funds and cryptocurrency for institutional groups.

