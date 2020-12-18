Almost 3000 advisers gone in 2020

A total of 2802 financial advisers have departed the industry in 2020, with just 60 new advisers joining, according to Rainmaker analysis of the Financial Adviser Register.

AMP Financial Planning lost the most advisers of any AFSL this year, with 323 departing between January and December.

The Advisers' Association Neil Macdonald said there are many reasons behind the exodus.

"From an AMP perspective, they changed the terms last year and terminated a number of practices," Macdonald said.

"We knew there were about 250-300 firms they gave notice to that they were terminating, so it's not a surprise that they would be the biggest. There was another smaller group that were allowed to go and join other licensees."

He explained that the practices terminated by AMP were typically single-planner businesses with turnover of less than $300,000.

"I don't think the majority of them were planning to leave the industry," Macdonald said.

The data shows that of the 323 advisers that left AMP Financial Planning, 243 ceased all together. Synchron picked up the most AMP advisers of any licensee, with 21 joining in 2020.

Macdonald said this was likely because there are people working at Synchron who used to work at AMP, meaning many may have a connection to the dealer group.

Lifespan gained the next most, with 12 AMP Financial Planning advisers joining the licensee. A further 10 went to AMP-aligned Charter Financial Planning and eight went to IPAC Securities.

AMP-aligned dealer groups Charter and Hillross were also among the licensees to shed the most advisers, losing 123 and 51, respectively.

Demonstrating the exodus of the big banks from wealth management in the wake of the Royal Commission, National Australia Bank lost 245 advisers; ANZ Group lost 162 and Commonwealth Financial Planning lost 125.

Merit Wealth was down 55 advisers, PricewaterhouseCoopers Securities went from 56 to just two financial advisers during the year and Lonsdale also shed 44 advisers.

Meanwhile, Lifespan Financial Planning appears to have been the biggest winner of the many moves. The data shows it picked up 66 financial advisers.

GWM Adviser Services gained the next most, likely as a result of MLC's advice transformation, followed by Interprac Financial Planning which grew by 38.

The growth numbers were much lower than the losses, demonstrating the contraction of the sector.

Sentry Advice managed to pick up 32 advisers, Nextplan grew by 28, Aware Financial Services gained 26 and Insight Investment Services doubled in size - going from 25 advisers to 50.

Capstone Financial Planning and Fortnum gained 22 advisers each while Sequoia picked up 20.

Macdonald thinks, looking forward to 2021, that the industry will continue to shrink - but not at the same rate, as the pressure to meet FASEA education requirements lifts moderately.

Association of Financial Advisers general manager, policy and professionalism Phil Anderson agreed that exits are likely to remain elevated through 2021.

"The decline in adviser number is due to two factors. There are virtually no new advisers coming into the profession at the moment, and there is a continuing stream of exits. It will take some time for the number of new advisers to grow as they complete the required study, pass the exam, and complete the professional year," Anderson said.

"Normal attrition might be around 1000 to 1500 advisers per year. The actual exit rate is double this, which reflects the challenges the profession faces. We expect exits to exceed new entrants for some time to come.

"There has been a lot of disruption this year, with a number of licensees closing down or restructuring. Advisers who do not wish to meet the FASEA standards, or who were ready to retire, have continued to leave."

He added that there are still over 10,000 financial advisers yet to have sat the FASEA exam.

"While we anticipate that there will be a lot of advisers who choose not to sit the exam, we will be working hard to encourage as many as possible to stay in the profession and push on for the benefit of their clients and their colleagues," Anderson said.