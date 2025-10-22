Newspaper icon
Allianz Retire+ rejigs executive team, product and marketing chief exits

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 OCT 2025   12:30PM

Allianz Retire+ has unveiled a new executive lineup that will move on without a chief product and marketing officer, and operations lead.

Chief product and marketing officer Simon Aboud has left the business, Allianz Retire+ confirmed.

Aboud joined as marketing and product lead in May 2021. Before Allianz Retire+ he was in senior marketing roles at Certane, FIIG Securities, Macquarie Group and Westpac.

Aboud joins a host of staffers who have exited the business in recent months, including founder Adrian Stewart who left the role of chief executive in July to concentrate on farming.

David Kane, who was chief operating officer for more than four years, stepped in the top job in an interim capacity.

Last week, the company announced that Kane was made chief executive permanently. It has not filled the role of chief operating officer.

Catherine van der Veen and Lucy Foster have were appointed as chief distribution and marketing officers in a co-sharing capacity.

Foster and van der Veen were previously head of group retirement solutions client delivery.

Additionally, Sungwoo Park was named chief financial officer and Maria Fink was appointed as head of business management for life protection.

Park was previously the regional chief risk officer at Allianz Asia Pacific and based in Singapore.

Fink was in finance roles at Capricorn Society and QBE Insurance and before that worked at Allianz based in Germany.

"We're entering an exciting new chapter at Allianz Retire+, with a leadership team ready to accelerate growth, innovation, and impact across Australia's retirement income and life protection markets," Allianz Retire+ said on the changes.

In August, Financial Standard first reported that the company made several positions redundant as it worked to streamline the business.

Brendon Rodda, who was chief distribution officer since March 2024, has popped up at Generation Life as general manager, sales.

