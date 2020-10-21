AllianceBernstein hires two ESG leaders

AllianceBernstein has made two executive appointments with a responsible investment focus.

Jodie Tapscott has been appointed director of strategy, responsible investing and Amelia Sexton will step into the ESG product specialist role.

Tapscott joins from Sustainalytics where she was director, client relations and head of Asia ex Japan.

Prior to joining Sustainalytics, Tapscott was at Colonial First State where she was executive manager, responsible investing and corporate responsibility.

She also spent four years as a portfolio manager at AMP.

Tapscott is making a move from Australia to London for the role.

Sexton, who is based in London, was investment manager and head of ethical, sustainable and thematic investment at Holden & Partners for three years.

"Our aim is to put responsible investing at the heart of what we do, through ESG integration across all our strategies, our portfolios for purpose, our thought leadership and our partnership with the Columbia Earth Institute," AllianceBernstein global head of responsible investing Michelle Dunstan said.

"We are building an ESG team that can deliver the differentiated insight and results that today's investors need. Jodie's outstanding industry expertise and consistent focus on implementation, along with Amelia's depth of knowledge, will be fantastic assets and I am delighted to welcome them to the team."