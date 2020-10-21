NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
AllianceBernstein hires two ESG leaders
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 21 OCT 2020   12:22PM

AllianceBernstein has made two executive appointments with a responsible investment focus.

Jodie Tapscott has been appointed director of strategy, responsible investing and Amelia Sexton will step into the ESG product specialist role.

Tapscott joins from Sustainalytics where she was director, client relations and head of Asia ex Japan.

Prior to joining Sustainalytics, Tapscott was at Colonial First State where she was executive manager, responsible investing and corporate responsibility.

Sponsored by BlackRock
See trends that matter | Global Healthcare

She also spent four years as a portfolio manager at AMP.

Tapscott is making a move from Australia to London for the role.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

Sexton, who is based in London, was investment manager and head of ethical, sustainable and thematic investment at Holden & Partners for three years.

"Our aim is to put responsible investing at the heart of what we do, through ESG integration across all our strategies, our portfolios for purpose, our thought leadership and our partnership with the Columbia Earth Institute," AllianceBernstein global head of responsible investing Michelle Dunstan said.

"We are building an ESG team that can deliver the differentiated insight and results that today's investors need. Jodie's outstanding industry expertise and consistent focus on implementation, along with Amelia's depth of knowledge, will be fantastic assets and I am delighted to welcome them to the team."

Read more: AllianceBernsteinESGSustainalyticsJodie TapscottAmelia SextonColonial First StateColumbia Earth InstituteJapanMichelle Dunstan
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Less might be more in ESG
Moody's adds to CreditView platform
ESG ETF demand rises: Research
RIAA, AXA IM launch adviser ESG guide
Aware Super shakes up SRI option
Vanguard launches new ESG offerings
S&P launches sustainable versions of flagship indices
Leadership spills spell new era: RIAA
LaSalle joins 2050 club
The Big Issue launches investment platform
Editor's Choice
Future Fund asked to table detailed fee spend
KANIKA SOOD
At the budget estimates this morning, the Future Fund was asked to provide its fee spend by each asset class, instead of the total-portfolio figure it usually reports.
IFM Investors executive director departs
KANIKA SOOD
IFM Investors' head of Australia, global relationships group has left a year after joining in the newly-created role.
AllianceBernstein hires two ESG leaders
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
AllianceBernstein has made two executive appointments with a responsible investment focus.
Aware Super shakes up SRI option
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Aware Super has tightened the screens on its socially responsible investment (SRI) option as the $97 billion fund beefs up its ESG credentials, reshuffling investment mandates in the process.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Manny Damianakis
Head of Retail Sales
Franklin Templeton Investments Australia
Shannon Bernasconi
Co-Founder and Managing Director
WealthO2
Jamal Bakalian
Solicitor
Streeterlaw
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Chris Durack
CO-HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AUSTRALIA
SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Schroders Australia chief executive and co-head of Asia Pacific Chris Durack has a number of passions. Armed with his rich family history in agriculture and investment expertise, he reveals how he balances it all. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something mIzDrJ65