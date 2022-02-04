Allan Gray Australia reduces fees

Allan Gray Australia has made significant changes to the fees charged across superannuation, retirement and investments on its platform.

Allan Gray Solutions, which encompasses Allan Gray Superannuation, Allan Gray Retirement and Allan Gray Investments, has reduced its percentage-based administration fees.

An Allan Gray super member with a balance of $100,000 is currently paying 0.48% per annum but under the new regime will only pay 0.46%.

An investor with an account balance of $100,000 was paying 0.5% and this will now drop to 0.38% per annum.

These are among the biggest fee decreases on offer from the fund manager.

Allan Gray head of product Deborah Barr said that the platform is seen as a commodity product, "which is priced as low as we can offer it today".

"We believe that over the long term, wealth is created through the financial advice people receive and the investments that they hold," Barr said.

"The platform should be low cost, to minimise the impact of overall costs on wealth creation over the long term.

"We don't believe in legacy pricing or negotiated fee deals."

Further, Barr stated that financial advisers and individuals will pay no asset-based administration fees for any Allan Gray Australia managed funds that they hold.

"All our clients get the new arrangement, with an additional reduction in administration fees available for clients using the same financial adviser, through family pricing," she said.

"Furthermore, the new structure is competitive at every price point.

"So, as someone's balance grows over the long term, the administration fee remains competitive."