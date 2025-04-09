Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

AIOFP partners with fintech firm to offer white-labelled digital advice

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 APR 2025   12:28PM

The Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals (AIOFP) has partnered with fintech firm moneyGPS, which will provide its digital advice platform to the advice association's 120 AFSL members and 5000 financial advisers.

Through the partnership, AIOFP members will be able to offer digital or hybrid advice services to clients. It will also enable all client cohorts to access single topic advice, delivered under the moneyGPS AFSL.

The moneyGPS service targets client segments priced out of receiving comprehensive advice, including non-advised clients with low balances, insurance-only clients, and millennials.

In a statement, the fintech said its solution will allow for AIOFP member AFSLs to offer a fully white-labelled digital solution, customised for their business, that will help them better engage and scale their referral partner relationships.

moneyGPS founder and chief executive George Haramis said the firm's vision it to meet the broad advice needs of working Australians at every stage of their lives.

Haramis said the partnership enables AIOFP members to offer clients and referral partners access to compliant digital advice, including financial wellness programs and online education.

"moneyGPS has already secured several national AFSLs as clients and is fully committed to working with the AIOFP to improve the capabilities of its members," Haramis said.

AIOFP executive director Peter Johnston said the association's relationship with moneyGPS has provided it with "genuine opportunity" to offer what its members have been after for a long time - "access to personal financial advice at a fraction of traditional costs."

"Having the ability to finally offer these clients and referral partners access to affordable personal advice is a significant milestone for their business and for every working Australian," Johnston said.

"AIOFP's relationship with NEXT RURAL, a service offering succession planning opportunities for the accounting profession will also benefit from the moneyGPS partnership.

"The AIOFP is excited about its partnership with moneyGPS as its members can now leverage an Australian owned digital solution to future proof their business and help drive better client engagement."

Read more: AIOFPmoneyGPSGeorge HaramisPeter JohnstonNEXT RURALFinancial advice
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AIOFP and IFPA enter 'strategic alliance'
Three AFS licensees pinged over compliance breaches
DBFO reforms package 'pretty disappointing': FAAA
Ord Minnett poaches Perpetual advisers amid hiring spree
UniSuper targets 'missing middle' with new digital advice offering
AMP profit dives as advice business sale bites
Advisers must improve public awareness to win Australians' trust: Report
Independent financial planning boutique opens in Brisbane
Coast Advice teams up with New York private investment firm
The regulatory pendulum has swung too far: FSC

Editor's Choice

Cbus plays it steady amid rocky start to the year

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:33PM
After a stretch that's favoured equities, particularly passive strategies, which hasn't bode well for active management or diversified portfolios, the tide is beginning to turn, according to Cbus deputy chief investment officer Leigh Gavin.

AIOFP partners with fintech firm to offer white-labelled digital advice

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:28PM
The Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals (AIOFP) has partnered with fintech firm moneyGPS, which will provide its digital advice platform to the advice association's 120 AFSL members and 5000 financial advisers.

'Crises happen': Investors reminded to stay calm

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:48PM
Despite market turbulence, red across trading screens and superannuation balances taking a hit, Australians are being reminded to remain calm and stay the course.

Janus Henderson to take on $75bn fixed income portfolio

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:49PM
Janus Henderson has entered a strategic partnership with a US life insurer to manage its $75 billion fixed income portfolio.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Katie Petering

Katie Petering

DIRECTOR, MULTI ASSET
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Proving to her parents the worth of their sacrifices and some well-timed advice from a former manager have provided the momentum behind Katie Petering's career success. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media