AIOFP partners with fintech firm to offer white-labelled digital advice

The Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals (AIOFP) has partnered with fintech firm moneyGPS, which will provide its digital advice platform to the advice association's 120 AFSL members and 5000 financial advisers.

Through the partnership, AIOFP members will be able to offer digital or hybrid advice services to clients. It will also enable all client cohorts to access single topic advice, delivered under the moneyGPS AFSL.

The moneyGPS service targets client segments priced out of receiving comprehensive advice, including non-advised clients with low balances, insurance-only clients, and millennials.

In a statement, the fintech said its solution will allow for AIOFP member AFSLs to offer a fully white-labelled digital solution, customised for their business, that will help them better engage and scale their referral partner relationships.

moneyGPS founder and chief executive George Haramis said the firm's vision it to meet the broad advice needs of working Australians at every stage of their lives.

Haramis said the partnership enables AIOFP members to offer clients and referral partners access to compliant digital advice, including financial wellness programs and online education.

"moneyGPS has already secured several national AFSLs as clients and is fully committed to working with the AIOFP to improve the capabilities of its members," Haramis said.

AIOFP executive director Peter Johnston said the association's relationship with moneyGPS has provided it with "genuine opportunity" to offer what its members have been after for a long time - "access to personal financial advice at a fraction of traditional costs."

"Having the ability to finally offer these clients and referral partners access to affordable personal advice is a significant milestone for their business and for every working Australian," Johnston said.

"AIOFP's relationship with NEXT RURAL, a service offering succession planning opportunities for the accounting profession will also benefit from the moneyGPS partnership.

"The AIOFP is excited about its partnership with moneyGPS as its members can now leverage an Australian owned digital solution to future proof their business and help drive better client engagement."