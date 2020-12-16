NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Insurance
AIA to launch income protection product
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 DEC 2020   12:37PM

AIA Australia is launching a more affordable, simplistic income protection product in early 2021.

IP CORE pays a monthly benefit for total or partial disability as a result of injury or sickness that satisfies a material and substantial duties definition.

The benefit period lasts five years up to the age of 65 and is available as an ordinary policy or through superannuation.

IP CORE offers a payment of up to 70% of pre-disablement income (PDI) in the first 24 months of claim and then pays 60% of PDI thereafter.

From January to September 2021, AIA Australia will sell IP CORE alongside its existing income protection product, Priority Protection.

In launching the product, AIA Australia and New Zealand chief executive and managing director Damien Mu said the insurer wanted to take initiative prior to the new product design obligations, which from October 2021, will affect retail income protection providers.

IP CORE aligns with APRA's guidance on product features that will drive sustainability by ensuring benefits to meet customer needs and expectations, he said, noting that it also poses far less risk in the event of unexpected premium increases.

"The early launch is designed to ensure advisers can begin transitioning their education, business and customers ahead of the APRA guidelines becoming an industry standard, and will also allow time for the product to be refined according to adviser and industry feedback."

IP CORE sits at the lower end of the cost spectrum, next to the basic Income Protection Accident Only/Super Income Protection Accident Only cover.

Read more: IP COREAIA AustraliaAPRADamien Mu
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Westpac enters into court enforceable undertaking
APRA takes action against Westpac
APRA reduces CBA capital requirement
Super sneaks back to $3tn in assets
Life insurance performance plummets
New internal audit guide for finance sector
Retail superannuation funds grilled on member priorities
Xinja ceases banking
Climate change-focused fund introduced
Council of Financial Regulators monitors ASX, cybersecurity
Editor's Choice
ETF industry revenues revealed
KANIKA SOOD
Fund managers reaped $211 million in revenue from listing their strategies in ASX's ETF marketplace in the year to September, with BetaShares taking the biggest slice.
ASIC unveils school banking program review
KARREN VERGARA
School banking programs are marketed as a force for good in the community, targeting vulnerable customers in young children who don't end up improving their financial management behaviour, ASIC's two-year review found.
Super leaves gig economy behind
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Less than 1.5% of gig economy workers are contributing to a superannuation account, a new report from the Actuaries Institute reveals.
Redpoint wins $50m mandate
ELIZA BAVIN
Redpoint Investment has won a $50 million socially responsible investing (SRI) mandate within JANA's SRI Australian Share Trust.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something knOcCYhC