AIA to launch income protection product

AIA Australia is launching a more affordable, simplistic income protection product in early 2021.

IP CORE pays a monthly benefit for total or partial disability as a result of injury or sickness that satisfies a material and substantial duties definition.

The benefit period lasts five years up to the age of 65 and is available as an ordinary policy or through superannuation.

IP CORE offers a payment of up to 70% of pre-disablement income (PDI) in the first 24 months of claim and then pays 60% of PDI thereafter.

From January to September 2021, AIA Australia will sell IP CORE alongside its existing income protection product, Priority Protection.

In launching the product, AIA Australia and New Zealand chief executive and managing director Damien Mu said the insurer wanted to take initiative prior to the new product design obligations, which from October 2021, will affect retail income protection providers.

IP CORE aligns with APRA's guidance on product features that will drive sustainability by ensuring benefits to meet customer needs and expectations, he said, noting that it also poses far less risk in the event of unexpected premium increases.

"The early launch is designed to ensure advisers can begin transitioning their education, business and customers ahead of the APRA guidelines becoming an industry standard, and will also allow time for the product to be refined according to adviser and industry feedback."

IP CORE sits at the lower end of the cost spectrum, next to the basic Income Protection Accident Only/Super Income Protection Accident Only cover.