AFSL boss banned by ASIC

ASIC imposed banning orders on Quantum Funds Management managing director Peter Gribble for failing to pay $2.5 million in Australian Financial Complaints Authority determinations.

Gribble is banned from controlling a financial services business or being an officer of one after two companies of which he was a director, former AFS licensee Qsmart Securities and Quantum, refused or failed to give effect to determinations by AFCA.

In 2020, AFCA made a total of seven determinations against Qsmart and Quantum in response to complaints about unauthorised trading and disclosure failures, as well as inappropriate financial advice and other misrepresentations provided by credit representatives.

These determinations directed those entities to pay consumers a total amount of approximately $2.5 million.

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said directors of AFS licensees must ensure that their firms comply with AFCA determinations.

"This is a fundamental obligation of AFS licensees, and crucial in ensuring that Australia's financial dispute resolution system remains efficient and effective," she explained.

ASIC found that as a director, Gribble approached AFCA determinations as if they were "open to negotiation."

This included in some circumstances seeking to persuade complainants to accept less than the determination amounts.

"AFCA determinations are not opportunities for negotiation," Court said.

"Directors of AFS licensees must make sure that their firms comply with AFCA determinations within the time specified. If directors try to avoid this obligation, we will take steps to remove them from the financial sector."

The regulator said the ban does not prevent Gribble from seeking to be authorised to provide financial advice.

Gribble has the right to seek a review of ASIC's decision at the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.