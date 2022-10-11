Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

AFSL boss banned by ASIC

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 11 OCT 2022   11:57AM

ASIC imposed banning orders on Quantum Funds Management managing director Peter Gribble for failing to pay $2.5 million in Australian Financial Complaints Authority determinations.

Gribble is banned from controlling a financial services business or being an officer of one after two companies of which he was a director, former AFS licensee Qsmart Securities and Quantum, refused or failed to give effect to determinations by AFCA.

In 2020, AFCA made a total of seven determinations against Qsmart and Quantum in response to complaints about unauthorised trading and disclosure failures, as well as inappropriate financial advice and other misrepresentations provided by credit representatives.

These determinations directed those entities to pay consumers a total amount of approximately $2.5 million.

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said directors of AFS licensees must ensure that their firms comply with AFCA determinations.

"This is a fundamental obligation of AFS licensees, and crucial in ensuring that Australia's financial dispute resolution system remains efficient and effective," she explained.

ASIC found that as a director, Gribble approached AFCA determinations as if they were "open to negotiation."

This included in some circumstances seeking to persuade complainants to accept less than the determination amounts.

"AFCA determinations are not opportunities for negotiation," Court said.

"Directors of AFS licensees must make sure that their firms comply with AFCA determinations within the time specified. If directors try to avoid this obligation, we will take steps to remove them from the financial sector."

The regulator said the ban does not prevent Gribble from seeking to be authorised to provide financial advice.

Gribble has the right to seek a review of ASIC's decision at the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

Read more: AFCAASICPeter GribbleQuantum Funds ManagementAustralian Financial Complaints AuthorityQsmart SecuritiesSarah Court
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

No surprise advice industry fears ASIC: Panel
Dixon Advisory pays $7m for poor advice
FPA seeks broader scope for CSLR
Tech providers support QAR SOA proposals
Court dismisses Mayfair 101 appeal
Court dismisses CBA, CFS conflicted remuneration case
AMP cops $14.5m penalty over fees for no service
Mawhinney ban overturned, to face retrial
Proposed CFD class action targets IG Markets
Regulators to face committee scrutiny

Editor's Choice

First Sentier hires to new ESG role

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   12:39PM
First Sentier Investors has hired a high-profile responsible investment expert to a newly created ESG role.

AFSL boss banned by ASIC

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   11:57AM
ASIC imposed banning orders on Quantum Funds Management managing director Peter Gribble for failing to pay $2.5 million in Australian Financial Complaints Authority determinations.

Financial stability risks escalate: RBA

ANDREW MCKEAN
Financial stability risks have increased as global financial conditions continue to tighten, according to the Reserve Bank of Australia's Financial Stability Review.

US state public pensions fragile: Report

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:20PM
The volatility and fragility of US pension funds makes clear that state and local retirement systems collectively aren't going to invest their way out of their poor funded status, an Equable report says.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to double as product issuers?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Chantal Giles

MANAGING DIRECTOR
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
It was while working in hospitality halfway around the world that BlackRock managing director and head of wealth, Australasia Chantal Giles all but secured her future at the investment giant. Now, almost 20 years later, the hospitality remains - and in more ways than one. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.