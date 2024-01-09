AFCA reports unprecedented complaint spike

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) received a record 102,790 complaints from consumers and small businesses unable to resolve disputes with financial firms in 2023.

This marks the first time Australia's financial dispute resolution scheme crossed the 100,000-complaint threshold in a single year, reflecting a 23% increase from the previous year's figures.

This escalation was driven by an alarming rise in scam-related and financial hardship complaints.

AFCA registered 8987 complaints related to scams, up 95% from the previous year, while complaints involving financial hardship climbed by 29% over the same period.

In 2023, consumers secured $304 million in compensation and refunds through AFCA, a 38% increase from 2022.

"The volume of complaints escalated to AFCA has been increasing at an unsustainable rate," said AFCA chief executive and chief ombudsman David Locke.

"Scam-related complaints to AFCA have nearly doubled between 2022 and 2023. They continue to be of great concern to us.

"We are also seeing the impact of increased interest rates and cost of living pressures, with complaints involving financial hardship also significantly higher."

Though there were also rises in complaints about other financial products including banking and finance, insurance, investments and advice, and superannuation.

"We need to see a downward trend in complaints overall, with financial firms working better to support their customers and to address complaints quickly and efficiently in-house," Locke said.

"We believe many financial firms could be doing a better job of handling complaints within their own internal complaints processes, so only the most complex cases reach AFCA - which is the role we are meant to play.

"Instead, the volume of complaints reaching us is putting unnecessary pressure on the external dispute resolution system and inevitably causing further delays for consumers."

He noted that in their final full year the three schemes that preceded AFCA received 52,000 complaints between them, about half the volume AFCA is now seeing.

Since starting operations, AFCA has received more than 420,000 complaints, helping to secure $1.3 billion in compensation or refunds for consumers. In addition, AFCA's systemic issues work - where it identifies wider issues than a single complaint - has resulted in 4.9 million people receiving more than $380 million.