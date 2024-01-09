Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

AFCA reports unprecedented complaint spike

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 9 JAN 2024   12:43PM

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) received a record 102,790 complaints from consumers and small businesses unable to resolve disputes with financial firms in 2023.

This marks the first time Australia's financial dispute resolution scheme crossed the 100,000-complaint threshold in a single year, reflecting a 23% increase from the previous year's figures.

This escalation was driven by an alarming rise in scam-related and financial hardship complaints.

AFCA registered 8987 complaints related to scams, up 95% from the previous year, while complaints involving financial hardship climbed by 29% over the same period.

In 2023, consumers secured $304 million in compensation and refunds through AFCA, a 38% increase from 2022.

"The volume of complaints escalated to AFCA has been increasing at an unsustainable rate," said AFCA chief executive and chief ombudsman David Locke.

Sponsored Video
Discover two wrap solutions on one easy-to-use platform

"Scam-related complaints to AFCA have nearly doubled between 2022 and 2023. They continue to be of great concern to us.

"We are also seeing the impact of increased interest rates and cost of living pressures, with complaints involving financial hardship also significantly higher."

Though there were also rises in complaints about other financial products including banking and finance, insurance, investments and advice, and superannuation.

"We need to see a downward trend in complaints overall, with financial firms working better to support their customers and to address complaints quickly and efficiently in-house," Locke said.

"We believe many financial firms could be doing a better job of handling complaints within their own internal complaints processes, so only the most complex cases reach AFCA - which is the role we are meant to play.

"Instead, the volume of complaints reaching us is putting unnecessary pressure on the external dispute resolution system and inevitably causing further delays for consumers."

He noted that in their final full year the three schemes that preceded AFCA received 52,000 complaints between them, about half the volume AFCA is now seeing.

Since starting operations, AFCA has received more than 420,000 complaints, helping to secure $1.3 billion in compensation or refunds for consumers. In addition, AFCA's systemic issues work - where it identifies wider issues than a single complaint - has resulted in 4.9 million people receiving more than $380 million.

Read more: AFCAFinancial hardshipAustralian Financial Complaints AuthorityDavid LockeScams
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

CSLR estimates $241m to fund backlog of complaints
AFCA amends consumer compensation caps
CSLR chief executive named
ASIC forced to pay James Mawhinney's legal costs
AFCA secures $1.2bn in refunds
AFCA tightens wholesale investor remit
ASIC strips institutional broker's AFSL
E&P settles class action for $16m
AFCA consults on advice, MIS compensation
Dispute resolution failures land TelstraSuper in Federal Court

Editor's Choice

Stake names new chief executive

KARREN VERGARA
A former BlackRock executive will take the helm at Stake as the trading platform's co-founder Matt Leibowitz steps down from the post.

Bitcoin ETFs reach US$4.6bn in trading volume on launch day

ANDREW MCKEAN
On their debut day, spot bitcoin ETFs recorded a total trading volume of over US$4.6 billion, after being approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Pinnacle collects large performance fees, writes down OpenInvest

KARREN VERGARA
While its affiliates delivered $41.9 million in performance fees, Pinnacle Investment Management said several detractors, such as a write down of OpenInvest, could dampen its half-year results.

Centuria REIT valuation dives $124m

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
About $124 million has been shaved off the value of Centuria's Office REIT.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Natalie Previtera

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
NGS SUPER
NGS Super chief executive Natalie Previtera is driven by a profound passion for both education and superannuation. At the helm of a fund dedicated to both, she is committed to assisting Australians on their retirement journey. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2024 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.