AFCA extends complaints response time

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) will provide a nine-day extension to consumers, small businesses and financial services firms to respond to complaints amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The change comes into effect immediately and will apply to all complaints, AFCA said, including those relating to financial difficulty.

Prior to the changes, financial services firms had 21 days to respond to complaints; they will now have 30.

"AFCA is taking a flexible approach to assisting all parties to a dispute in these difficult times," the authority said.

"AFCA is also providing as standard, a flat 21-day timeframe to provide an initial response, once the dispute reaches the case management stage."

AFCA chief executive and chief ombudsman David Locke said the temporary extension comes at a time when financial services firms and the general community face unprecedented difficulty.

The extension will allow all parties involved in a dispute to have sufficient time to resolve a complaint, he said.

"AFCA has been talking to key stakeholders and has heard the complexities facing financial firms, small business and consumers in the current environment," Locke said.

"We have worked with ASIC to get an extension to the time financial firms have to respond to complaints that have already been through internal dispute resolution processes.

"This extension allows financial firms more time to resolve disputes with their customers, without the need to come to AFCA for an external dispute resolution service."

The changes recognise the increase in complaints and requests from consumers, he said.

"This recognises the pressure some parts of the financial services industry are under, with unprecedented levels of customer queries and financial hardship requests," Locke said.

"It also gives consumers more realistic expectations about when they will get a response.

"Where the parties are unable to resolve complaints by themselves, the extension provides more time to do things like find the documentation required by AFCA."

He noted that from a consumer perspective, no enforcement action can be taken while the financial difficulty has been brought to AFCA.

The extension will be in place for up to six months and will be reviewed and adjusted as AFCA sees appropriate.

