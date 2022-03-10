AFCA consults on funding

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority is consulting with financial firms on a new user-pays funding model.

Under the proposed model AFCA estimates that 90% of its members would see a positive or neutral impact on total cost and one in five members would experience a decrease in fees.

However, the largest financial institutions (accounting for about 10% of AFCA members) would experience an increase in costs.

AFCA said this is justified as these large institutions make the most use of AFCA's services, so an increase in cost would more accurately reflect their usage, addressing cross-subsidisation of larger firms by smaller members of the ombudsman scheme.

"It's a fair, transparent and equitable model that is supported by strong data and modelling," AFCA chief ombudsman and chief executive David Locke said.

"We have listened to what you have told us over the past few years, and this has been used to design a model that rewards good performance and early resolution, and apportions fees fairly based on use of AFCA's services."

The proposed user-pays model would also mean that firms could have control over the fees they paid by managing their complaints well, Locke said.

The proposed funding model includes a single registration fee, a simplified complaints fee structure and introduces five free complaints per year to all members. It removes the superannuation levy and brings super funds under the same fee structure as other AFCA members - with a positive or neutral impact for most superannuation members.

Under the proposed model, 66% of fees would be recovered from the 2.5% of AFCA's members that represent 66% of all complaints received by AFCA.

Overall, 95% of licensed financial firm members of the AFCA external dispute resolution scheme would pay only their annual registration fee each year, currently estimated to be $376 for the coming financial year. Among authorised credit representatives, 99.9% would pay only $65.98 annually - steady with their annual membership levy today.

"The amount a member has to pay above and beyond the low annual registration fee is totally within their control," AFCA chief operating officer Justin Untersteiner said.

"Our user-pays approach incentivises firms to use internal dispute resolution to decrease complaints to AFCA. Firms can absolutely significantly reduce their fees and charges through improvements to their own processes and procedures."

AFCA will be taking feedback from members until April 22.