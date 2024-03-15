Advisers flock to managed accounts, but are very selective

A new report from State Street and Investment Trends found a record 25% of all new client inflows are placed into managed accounts.

The proportion of advisers using them has more than tripled from 18% a decade ago to an equal record high of 56% now. A further 19% of advisers are potential users, taking the total possible reach in coming years to 75%, the report said.

In addition, funds under management (FUM) in managed accounts have surged 146% in five years to exceed $194.85 billion.

State Street Global Advisors' vice president and ETF model portfolio strategist Sinead Schaffer said the strong adoption of managed accounts reflected their ability to support advisers' holistic approach to financial planning.

"Fifty-nine per cent of advisers cite 'freeing up their time' as one of the main upsides of using managed accounts with advisers now reporting they, or their support staff, save on average 22.8 hours per week, up from 17.1 hours last year. For an adviser who works 7.5 hours a day, that's a saving of three days per week," Schaffer said.

"This allows them to focus on value added work that increases their customer value proposition to existing and new clients.

"As expected, more advisers are using these structures for lower balance clients, with 40% of existing managed account advisers believing it's appropriate to hold the majority of assets in a managed account for clients with balances less than $100,000, up from 33% the previous year."

Schaffer said the most popular reasons for recommending managed accounts to clients included performance, fees, availability on their main investment platform, reputation of the asset manager, and asset class exposure.

But advisers are picky when it comes to which managed accounts they select. In the past year, advisers have recommended, on a median basis, 19 managed account models from 25 available on their approved product lists. With approximately 1100 options available, that means advisers are only selecting less than 1% of options available.

The report revealed managed account advisers allocate close to two thirds (64%) of clients' total assets into a managed account, with the most popular (68%) being multi-asset class.

"Separately managed accounts (SMAs) continue to be the most widely used structure for implementation (80% cite this). Sixty per cent of these solutions are strategic asset allocation, indicating these are long term investment solutions," Schaffer said.

"Financial advisers mainly use managed accounts as a core, long-term portfolio allocation solution, dedicating 60% of new client money to core investments, 55% of that core to managed accounts and they plan to keep the investment for an average of 7.8 years.

"Forty-three per cent of current managed account users have used income-focused strategies in the past 12 months and 42% of current managed account users have used risked based strategies in the past 12 months."