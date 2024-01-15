Adviser numbers stable at 15,650

The financial advice industry started the new year with 15,650 advisers, holding relatively steady compared to this time last year.

Rainmaker Information's tally of qualified professionals has decreased 1% year on year - a net loss of 214 advisers.

Using ASIC Financial Adviser Register data, the analysis found that AMP Financial Planning still has the highest number of representatives with 477. It had 546 at the start of 2023, a 13% drop in adviser numbers.

Morgans Financial with 427 comes second place, while in third place Interprac Financial Planning had 331 employed advisers.

Count Financial (310), Alliance Wealth (302), Charter Financial Planning (300), Consultum Financial Advisers (295), Lifespan Financial Planning (278), Ord Minnett (258), and Synchron Advice (257) comprised the top 10 advice groups at the start of 2024.

In early 2021, there were as many as 20,667 advisers. The population peaked at nearly 30,000 at the end of 2018 as the Hayne Royal Commission was finalising its verdict.

The Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) remains concerned with the stagnant number of advisers and lack of new entrants to the industry.

"We will be looking at ways to increase the number of students enrolling in financial planning degrees. Financial planning is also a great option for those people looking for a career change, who bring knowledge, experience and gravitas to the profession," FAAA chief executive Sarah Abood said in announcing the association's priorities in 2024.

The advice sector was marked by several mergers and acquisitions during 2023.

Insignia Financial handed over Millennium3 to ASX-listed WT Financial Group (WTL) with a total of 75 practices transitioning. WTL acquired Synchron in 2022 and now has about $23 billion in funds under advice.

Count will swallow up Diverger after COG Financial Services backed out of the running last November.