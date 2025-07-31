Adviser banned for PRP supervision failures

A financial adviser that did not properly supervise a provisional relevant provider (PRP) is now banned from the industry for five years.

Ian Wailes Potter of Superannuation Advice Australia has been banned from providing any financial services, controlling or performing any function involved in a business that carries on a financial services business for five years, effective July 25.

Potter was a financial adviser and nominated supervisor of a PRP at the firm, but ASIC has identified several oversights in the process.

ASIC said Potter did not properly supervise the PRP when they were providing superannuation advice, specifically in relation to switching.

ASIC found that the financial advice provided was not in the clients' best interests and was not appropriate because reasonable inquiries considering the clients' circumstances were not made, and there was no demonstrated need to move to another superannuation product to meet the clients' objectives.

The provided projection graphs and tables also presented a "distorted comparison" of the existing fund to the recommended fund.

Further, ASIC found that the documents in client files were substantially similar, and the advice provided was templated without proper consideration of each client's circumstances.

Potter's supervision was also labelled "inadequate" with the documents required by the Corporations (Work and Training Professional Year Standard) Determination 2018 were incomplete, unsigned or insufficient to satisfy the requirements, ASIC said.

As the supervisor of the PRP, Potter is liable for the contraventions of the PRP.

The banning has been recorded on ASIC's Banned and Disqualified Register, and Potter has the right to appeal the decision to the Administrative Review Tribunal.

"The supervisor must ensure appropriate supervision is provided to the provisional relevant provider and must approve, in writing, any statement of advice provided by the provisional relevant provider to a retail client," ASIC said.

PRPs can only provide personal advice to retail clients on a supervised basis during their professional year.