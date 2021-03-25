Aberdeen Standard rejigs Aussie equities fund

Aberdeen Standard Investments will relaunch its Australian equities fund, taking it from ESG to tighter SRI criteria.

The $40 million fund managed by Michelle Lopez has so far used ESG criteria (which the firm says is embedded in all its strategies). Now, it will start using socially responsible investment (SRI) criteria, effective April 19.

Speaking with Financial Standard, Lopez said the change in the fund's investible companies will be "material" but the firm declined to provide names of stocks, or the portion of the current portfolio that will be excluded from the new SRI strategy.

The new strategy will screen out the bottom 10% of the universe, use active exclusions from ASI research, use negative screening for particular revenue streams, and target carbon intensity of least 20% lower than its benchmark, the S&P /ASX200 Accumulation Index.

Lopez said the fund will invest in stocks it sees as "improvers" that may be screened out of ESG-data providers like MSCI. As an example, she cited healthcare and tech stocks that ASI thinks are not being properly captured by MSCI.

"ESG isn't just about risk mitigation we are [heading] to the next step which is alpha generation," she said.

Aberdeen's Australian equities team manages about $1 billion, of which the majority is in its small caps strategy. It also has two other large cap strategies and a mid-cap strategy.

The shift to SRI is only for this fund, and is driven by client demand, the firm said.