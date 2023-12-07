A third of Aussies want life insurance advice: Research

New research commissioned by the Council of Australian Life Insurers (CALI) shows the number of people receiving professional life insurance advice remains low, despite a third showing interest.

The survey polled over 1000 Australian workers aged between 18 and 65 residing in metropolitan and regional areas.

It found 34% of individuals rely on their family members to decide about their life insurance coverage instead of seeking advice from their life insurance provider or obtaining guidance through their superannuation fund.

CALI chief executive Christine Cupitt said this finding shows a severe gap in the quality of advice Australians get about their life insurance.

"We believe people are turning to their family and friends because the options for getting professional advice are too limited and too expensive," Cupitt said.

The research also uncovered that two-thirds of Australians (66%) are concerned that cost of living pressures will impact their ability to afford to take out or continue paying for life insurance.

Out of this group, parents with dependent children living at home and those aged 45 to 54 are most likely to be concerned.

When reviewing their life insurance options, the research said people are just as likely to turn to online search engines and digital calculators as they are to contact their insurance directly.

Interestingly, social media is not a popular source of information, with only 8% of people turning to it for guidance.

This figure is much higher for younger Australians, with almost 20% of those aged 18 to 24 using social media to determine their life insurance needs.

"Australians must have better access to affordable professional advice when they need it most, so they can make informed decisions about how to protect their future," Cupitt said.

"Australians shouldn't have to pay $3500 on average for financial advice, especially when life insurers stand ready to provide limited advice about their products, which can give people added peace of mind."

The same research shows that more than 90% of Australians are directly satisfied with the service they receive from their life insurers.

According to the survey, the main reasons for having life insurance are financial protection and the sense of security it offers (46%).

Some of the respondents already have life insurance through their superannuation (37%), while others opt for it as a means of income replacement or a financial safety net in case they're unable to work (32%).

Additionally, some individuals see it as protection against future health issues if they obtain it at a younger age (25%).

"There is a clear unmet financial advice need in Australia and a growing underinsurance problem that is leaving people unprotected when times get tough," Cupitt said.

"Almost one in two Australians say the main driver for obtaining life insurance is for the financial protection and sense of security it provides loved ones, and we must ensure they're getting the right advice to make that a reality."

With the the government's next phase of its Delivering Better Financial Outcomes package released today, CALI called for expanding the type of advice life insurers can provide their customers to help deliver the protection and certainty people need.

"Of course, this should only happen with appropriate limitations and strong consumer protections to ensure better outcomes for Australian workers and their families," Cupitt said.

"Life insurers take their legal obligations very seriously to act in good faith and prioritise the interests of the people they serve."