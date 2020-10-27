360 Capital moves to acquire Evans Dixon

ASX-listed firm 360 Capital Group is proposing to takeover Evans Dixon shortly after its founder and managing director joined the embattled firm.

The firm announced it wants to acquire Evans Dixon (ED1) via an off-market takeover, taking its 19.55% share to full ownership.

The offer price is valued at 61 cents per share, representing a 142% premium on Evans Dixon's net tangible assets, and a 54% premium to its trading price shortly after ASIC announced its was taking legal action against Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services (Evans Dixon's share price closed at 45 cents on September 4).

ASIC has alleged Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services engaged in 126 breaches of best interests obligations relating to personal financial product advice it provided retail investors to invest in the troubled US Masters Residential Property Fund (URF).

Evans Dixon is facing a number of other challenges. Alan Dixon, who was the chief executive until June last year, initially stepped aside to focus on URF. On August 1, Dixon went on extended leave of absence for personal reasons.

In its first half results for FY20, Evans Dixon reported statutory NPAT of $2.1 million, down 83% from the previous corresponding period. This year, the ASX-listed URF returned -76.1% in the year to March end.

The offer price also represents a 35% premium on the average price 360 Capital paid at the time it acquired the nearly 20% stake.

In early October, Evans Dixon invited 360 Capital managing director Tony Pitt to join the board saying the stake in the business has shown "commitment" to the company.

"The trading price of ED1 shares has decreased 79% since the Company's IPO in May 2018. 360 Capital believes that the offer represents a compelling opportunity for the ED1 shareholders to exit their investment before any further value destruction, including arising as a result of the ongoing ASIC proceedings against Dixon Advisory," 360 Capital wrote.

As a pre-condition, 360 Capital wants Evans Dixon to withdraw Resolution 6 Options/Rights Plan from consideration at the annual general meeting on November 11.

"This action is required because 360 Capital believes that Resolution 6 enables the company to materially increase the control that management personnel have over the company. 360 Capital is concerned that concentrating ownership in the hands of management personnel will be adverse to shareholders and, amongst other things, will reduce liquidity and the attractiveness of the company as an investment," 360 Capital said.

Evans Dixon is in the process of rebranding to E&P Financial Group and changing its ticker code from ED1 to EP1.