NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Technology
Zenith boosts Mosaic offering
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  MONDAY, 16 MAR 2020   11:52AM

Zenith Investment Partners has unveiled the latest major update to its flagship research portal Zenith Mosaic, allowing financial advisers to compare investment products side-by-side.

Zenith has rolled out an update to Zenith Mosaic which enables the latest release to its research portal for financial advisers, allows for the comparison of product performance, risk and correlation on the platform.

Advisers will also be able to generate a variety of surveys across a number of statistical measures.

Zenith said the update means advisers can "quickly filter and slice" its reports in different ways, such as across different timeframe and return periods. Advisers will also be able to select one (or more) product for more detailed analysis, at which point the visuals will cross filter before their eyes and update in real time.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

Advisers will have the option of exporting Analyse's date to Microsoft Excel, so that they can manage that data in the most relevant way.

Zenith confirmed it would not retire the "old" adviser portal as part of the update, ensuring advisers they could still use the tool in the same way they always have.

Separately, the firm recently entered superannuation through the acquisition of Chant West's super and consultancy business for $12 million in February.

Zenith chief executive David Wright said he was "very pleased" to welcome the Chant West team aboard.

"This is a logical fit for our growth plans to better serve an expanded client base with unbiased research, consultancy and online tools, especially at a time when the broader super, pension and advice markets are undergoing considerable change and further evolving how they serve their clients and members," Wright said in February.

Read more: AdvisersZenith MosaicZenith Investment PartnersChant WestDavid WrightMicrosoft Excel
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Advisers too time-poor for cash management
Zenith enters superannuation
Lack of independence must be made clear: ASIC
Advisers choose remediation over advice
Zenith bolsters team, hints at expansion
Platform ends year with hiring spree
Zenith acquired by private equity firm
Time-poor advisers to embrace model portfolios
September FASEA exam results in
FS Power50 highlights most influential advisers in 2019
Editor's Choice
Former ANZ Wealth investment chief exits
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The former chief investment officer for ANZ Wealth has left the business as part of the extensive job losses announced last week.
Financial regulators poised for action
HARRISON WORLEY
Australia's financial regulators stand ready to take a range of actions to ensure the effective operation of financial markets, including the relaxation of some regulatory requirements and the acceleration of outstanding customer remediation.
Aussie ETF industry contracts
ALLY SELBY
Australian ETFs lost $2 billion in February as the industry contracted for the first time in more than a year amid fears of the spreading COVID-19 pandemic.
Panic selling to do more damage: Ord Minnett
ELIZA BAVIN
Panic selling, which is taking global markets by storm, is likely to do more damage as it spreads across asset classes, according to latest Ord Minnett research.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ian Macoun
MANAGING DIRECTOR
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Once a civil servant, Pinnacle Investment Management managing director Ian Macoun has built one of Australia's most successful multi-boutique funds management businesses. He tells Kanika Sood how it came to be.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something cOr0jXwa