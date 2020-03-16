Zenith boosts Mosaic offering

Zenith Investment Partners has unveiled the latest major update to its flagship research portal Zenith Mosaic, allowing financial advisers to compare investment products side-by-side.

Zenith has rolled out an update to Zenith Mosaic which enables the latest release to its research portal for financial advisers, allows for the comparison of product performance, risk and correlation on the platform.

Advisers will also be able to generate a variety of surveys across a number of statistical measures.

Zenith said the update means advisers can "quickly filter and slice" its reports in different ways, such as across different timeframe and return periods. Advisers will also be able to select one (or more) product for more detailed analysis, at which point the visuals will cross filter before their eyes and update in real time.

Advisers will have the option of exporting Analyse's date to Microsoft Excel, so that they can manage that data in the most relevant way.

Zenith confirmed it would not retire the "old" adviser portal as part of the update, ensuring advisers they could still use the tool in the same way they always have.

Separately, the firm recently entered superannuation through the acquisition of Chant West's super and consultancy business for $12 million in February.

Zenith chief executive David Wright said he was "very pleased" to welcome the Chant West team aboard.

"This is a logical fit for our growth plans to better serve an expanded client base with unbiased research, consultancy and online tools, especially at a time when the broader super, pension and advice markets are undergoing considerable change and further evolving how they serve their clients and members," Wright said in February.