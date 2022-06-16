Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

SMSF

Younger generations lead the SMSF surge: Vanguard

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 16 JUN 2022   12:49PM

A Vanguard SMSF investor report has found that the newest cohort of trustees are younger, confident and more engaged with their superannuation.

The report stated on an average basis, newly established SMSFs have continued to be set up by younger investors at lower balances.

Between 2006 and 2014 the average age and balance at the time of SMSF establishment were 51 and $530,000 respectively. Comparatively, between 2020 and 2022, the average age of SMSF establishers was 46 and the average balances stood at $340,000.

While the ages and financial circumstances of SMSF investors have changed, according to the report the top reason for SMSF establishment remains unchanged. The key driver for setting up an SMSF is the desire to have more control over investments.

Though not unique to the younger cohort, a wish to achieve better returns and seek better investments than APRA regulated super funds was also a key motivator for SMSF establishment. Correspondingly, this cohort was more confident in its abilities to manage its own financial affairs.

Vanguard Australia head of personal investors Balaji Gopal said: "Research tells us that a record number of new investors made their first trade during the pandemic and a large proportion of these new investors were Millennial and Gen Z's."

Sponsored Video
Elevate practice profit & revenue with managed accounts

"Unsurprisingly, many of them want full control of their retirement and superannuation is a vital component of that journey."

Albeit control being the primary reason for setting up an SMSF, the report found that those who did were most likely to identify themselves as buy and hold investors.

"It's normal to want an investment portfolio to consistently deliver better outcomes than the market averages, but as history tells us, it is much harder than we think," said Gopal.

"Over time what we see is that those who choose to invest in a well-diversified portfolio, using the time-tested principle of investing to capture market gains over the long term are the ones who are more likely to achieve their financial goals."

The report illustrated that SMSFs cited rising interest rates, inflation and market volatility as the foremost factors likely to influence their investment decisions in the next 12 months. Though Gopal prescribed that investors stay the course and ignore the short-term noise from financial markets.

Also notable, the report said that while the number of SMSFs who used a financial adviser remained steady, the proportion of advised SMSFs had reduced to its lowest level since 2019.

Research revealed that the main barriers were the cost of seeking advice and self-perceived confidence in managing one's own financial affairs.

Gopal commented: "Previous Vanguard research found that advice provides quantifiable value across the board, regardless of whether clients were human-advised or digital-advised, with the former attributing 5% of their portfolio value to advice and the latter, 3%."

"Periods of market volatility like what we're currently experiencing further highlight the value of advice and the benefits that an adviser can deliver, whether it is investment expertise or coaching for emotional reassurance."

"There remains a plethora of opportunities for advisers to help investors of all kinds understand the value they bring and the support they provide during an investment journey."

Read more: SMSFVanguardBalaji GopalFinancial adviceVanguard superannuation
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

SMSF assets climb to $892bn
Leading wealth management marketers recognised
Vanguard terminates multi-factor active ETF
Index investing of greater benefit: Vanguard
ASIC releases estimate cost recovery levies for 2021/22
Lifespan partners with OpenInvest to launch advice solution
We knew people would leave the advice industry: Hume
Super funds back Say on Climate
SMSFA collaborates with APRA on rollover improvements
Vanguard overhauls distribution leadership

Editor's Choice

MLC Life chief executive to depart

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:45PM
MLC Life will promote from within its leadership team to replace chief executive and managing director Rodney Cook, who will retire at the end of the year.

SMSF assets climb to $892bn

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:30PM
New quarterly ATO statistics estimate that the total assets of SMSFs are $892 billion, up 11% year on year.

MSC Group launches Singaporean fund service

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:13PM
MSC Group has launched its fund services platform in Singapore after receiving a local capital markets licence.

Clear up uncertainty: AFA, FPA

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:43PM
Both the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) and the Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) have used their submissions to the Quality of Advice Review to call for regulatory certainty.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jane Kang

GENERAL MANAGER, INVESTMENTS
PRIME SUPER
A determined spirit has underscored all that Jane Kang has achieved so far, and that spirit is lending itself well to Prime Super, its members and its investments. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.