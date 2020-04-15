Worse than the Great Depression: IMF

The International Monetary Fund has predicted Australia's GDP will be -6.7% this year due to the effects of COVID-19.

Gita Gopinath, economic counsellor and director of the research department at the IMF, said the pandemic has resulted in a collapse in activity that is unlike anything experienced in this lifetime.

"This is a crisis like no other, and there is substantial uncertainty about its impact on people's lives and livelihoods," Gopinath said.

"Many countries now face multiple crises—a health crisis, a financial crisis, and a collapse in commodity prices, which interact in complex ways."

Gopinath said policymakers are providing unprecedented support to households, firms, and financial markets.

"While this is crucial for a strong recovery, there is considerable uncertainty about what the economic landscape will look like when we emerge from this lockdown," she said.

"We project global growth in 2020 to fall to -3%. This is a downgrade of 6.3 percentage points from January 2020, a major revision over a very short period.

"This makes the Great Lockdown the worst recession since the Great Depression, and far worse than the Global Financial Crisis."

Gopinath said if the pandemic fades in the second half of 2020 and policy actions taken around the world are effective the IMF predicts global growth in 2021 to rebound to 5.8%.

However, she indicated that recovery will be only partial as the level of economic activity is projected to remain below the level the IMF had projected for 2021, before the virus hit.

"The cumulative loss to global GDP over 2020 and 2021 from the pandemic crisis could be around US$9 trillion, greater than the economies of Japan and Germany, combined," Gopinath said.

"For the first time since the Great Depression both advanced economies and emerging market and developing economies are in recession."

Gopinath said while the economy is shut down, policymakers will need to ensure that people are able to meet their needs and that businesses can pick up once the acute phases of the pandemic pass.

She said large, timely, and targeted, fiscal, monetary, and financial policies already taken by many policymakers have been lifelines to households and businesses.

"This support should continue throughout the containment phase to minimise persistent scars that could emerge from subdued investment and job losses in this severe downturn," Gopinath said.

"As containment measures come off, policies should shift swiftly to supporting demand, incentivising firm hiring, and repairing balance sheets in the private and public sector to aid the recovery."

