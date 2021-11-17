NEWS
Executive Appointments

Willis Towers Watson expands investment team

WEDNESDAY, 17 NOV 2021

Willis Towers Watson has expanded its Australian investments team with four new appointments.

Ellie Boston will join the strategic advisory team as director, relocating from London to Sydney. She is an actuary and has been with WTW for 13 years.

Grace Szeto has joined the manager research team in Sydney as associate director. She was previously responsible for the manager research and portfolio management component of Christian Super's alternative and real asset portfolio.

Prior to joining Christian Super, Szeto worked at KPMG.

Ksenia Zaychuk has been appointed as senior associate within the Australian client consulting team. She joins WTW from Morningstar, where she was a manager research analyst.

Edward Huynh joins the equity research team, based in Sydney. He also joins from Morningstar where he was a research analyst responsible for manager research across equities, listed real assets, fixed income and multi-asset strategies.

"It's great to welcome Ellie, Grace, Ksenia, and Ed to our team," WTW head of investments Australia Angus O'Gorman said.

"It's exciting to be able to bring such a diverse set of experiences and skills to our team in such a short period of time, and I'm looking forward to seeing how each contributes to our content, capabilities and clients over time."

VIEW COMMENTS

