NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
Westpac names new chief executive
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 2 APR 2020   8:07AM

Westpac has confirmed acting chief executive Peter King will take on the role permanently to steer the bank through ongoing uncertainty.

In an announcement today, Westpac chair John McFarlane said King has agreed to take on the role for the next two years.

"I believe we need a chief executive in place now, not later, and with full, rather than acting authority," McFarlane said.

"I have built a strong relationship with Peter since we first met. He understands the bank, its business and its finances, and has the confidence of the management team, as well as my own and that of the board."

King has worked at the bank for the last 25 years. Westpac will continue its search for a more long-term replacement during King's tenure.

"We are focused on responding to the COVID-19 outbreak and supporting our customers and protecting our people. We have a critical role to play alongside government and our regulators in supporting Australians and New Zealanders and our countries' financial systems," King said.

King added that his medium-term priorities remain to drive performance through the bank's various lines of business, sharper accountability and digital transformation.

In addition, McFarlane said the board and King have decided that all group executive short-term variable rewards are cancelled for 2020 in recognition of collective accountability for the financial crimes that led to the AUSTRAC action last year.

Read more: WestpacPeter KingJohn McFarlane
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Westpac not evacuated, misinformation abounds
Westpac hit with another class action
Westpac director heads for the exit
Wealth manager appoints new head of advice
Why banks are lifting TD rates
Will COVID-19 infect mortgages and RMBS?
Macquarie shares halve in COVID-19 sell-off
Times of turmoil create opportunities: deVere
Why remediation jobs aren't short-term
Citi to expand local securities team
Editor's Choice
Super fighting a war on three fronts: KPMG
HARRISON WORLEY
Australia's superannuation sector is fighting a war on three different fronts, as the economic fallout of COVID-19 continues to bite.
How PYS changes caused 34% premium hikes
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Significant hikes in group insurance premiums have been put down to the Protecting Your Super reforms - with members of four superannuation funds facing premium increases of 34%.
Super funds asked to model early release impact
KANIKA SOOD
APRA has asked superannuation funds to submit their in-house modelling on the magnitude of impact they are expecting from the Federal Government's special allowance for early release from superannuation.
Chant West sale hits roadblock
KANIKA SOOD
Zenith Investment Partners wants to reverse out of its planned $12 million purchase of Chant West's superannuation business, saying the latter has been materially affected since February, but Chant West is digging its heels in.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Gregory Cantor
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AUSTRALIAN CATHOLIC SUPERANNUATION AND RETIREMENT FUND
Dignity is important for Greg Cantor. It underpins who he is, and it's what he has strived for 30 years to provide fund members each and every day. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something xINqrRtl