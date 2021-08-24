NEWS
Regulatory

Westpac cops $10.5m fine

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 24 AUG 2021   12:42PM

ASIC has ordered Westpac to pay a $10.5 million fine after the High Court's decision that found two Westpac subsidiaries provided unlicensed personal financial advice.

Westpac Securities and BT Funds Management were found to have breached their best interests duty when providing personal financial product advice in calls made to 14 customers related to switching their superannuation to a Westpac-related superannuation account.

Westpac Securities and BT Funds are only licensed to provide general advice.

"Westpac was actively conducting a sales campaign aimed at rolling customers from their existing superannuation accounts into Westpac superannuation products. In doing this, Westpac failed to act in the best interests of their customers," ASIC commissioner Danielle Press said.

"Consumers' decisions about their superannuation are significant long-term financial decisions affecting their retirement income. Financial institutions seeking to influence those decisions by providing financial product advice, must comply with the law designed to protect consumers."

In December 2018, the Federal Court ruled that Westpac Securities and BT Funds Management had breached the Corporations Act when recommending customers rollover of superannuation accounts to Westpac/BT products.

However, Westpac won as the judge said ASIC failed to prove the phone calls constituted personal financial advice.

ASIC appealed this decision in the Federal Court in 2019 and won. The court determined that when Westpac attempted to move funds to BT it gave personal advice because, when considered as a whole and in context, there was an implied recommendation in each call and the intention was to "close" the deal while on the phone.

In February, the High Court dismissed Westpac's appeal of the Federal Court's 2019 decision.

At the time, Press said: "The High Court has provided clarity concerning the differences between personal advice and general advice. Westpac were actively conducting a sales campaign aimed at rolling customers into Westpac products under the banner of general advice."

Westpac said it acknowledged the penalty and it was fully provisioned in its first half 2021 accounts.

