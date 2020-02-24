Wells Fargo coughs up $4.5 billion

Wells Fargo will fork out $4.5 billion to resolve the fake account scandal that has continued to rattle the world's fourth largest bank since 2016.

The $4.5 billion (US$3 billion) settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the US Department of Justice (DOJ) resolves all criminal and civil charges against the besieged bank.

In settlement with the SEC, Wells Fargo has agreed to establish a $756 million (US$500 million) "Fair Fund" for the benefit of investors who were harmed by the fake account scandal. The "Fair Fund" is included in the overall penalty.

Wells Fargo has admitted to collecting millions of dollars in fees and interest to which it was not entitled, in the process, harming the credit ratings of its customers and unlawfully using their sensitive personal information, including their means of identification.

Between 2002 and 2016, Wells Fargo encouraged employees to meet unrealistic sales goals through "cross-sell strategies"; leading thousands of employees to open new accounts and products for existing customers, often without their consent or under false pretences, with little regard to their needs and wellbeing.

US Attorney for the Western district of North Carolina, Andrew Murray, said the settlement with Wells Fargo goes far beyond the "cost of doing business".

"The $3 billion monetary penalty imposed on the bank.... [is] appropriate given the staggering size, scope and duration of Wells Fargo's illicit conduct, which spanned well over a decade," he said.

"When a reputable institution like Wells Fargo caves to the pernicious forces of greed, and puts its own interests ahead of those of the customers it claims to serve, my office will not sit idle.

"Today's announcement should serve as a stark reminder that no institution is too big, too powerful, or too well-known to be held accountable and face enforcement action for its wrongdoings."

The DOJ said the consumer bank's unachievable sales goals forced employees to act unethically.

"The Community Bank's onerous sales goals and accompanying management pressure led thousands of its employees to engage in unlawful conduct - including fraud, identity theft and the falsification of bank records - and unethical practices to sell product of no or little value to the customer," it said.

Many of these practices were dubbed "gaming" within the bank's ranks, and included using existing client's identities to create checking and savings accounts, debit cards, credit cards, bill pay and global remittance accounts - all without their consent.

Worst still, senior managers of the Community Bank were aware of this unethical behaviour as early as 2002, and "knew that the conduct was increasing due to onerous sales goals and pressure from management to meet these goals".

"Community Bank senior leadership viewed negative sales quality and integrity as a necessary by product of the increased sales and as merely the cost of doing business," the DOJ said.

Senior leaders of Wells Fargo's Community Bank failed to take sufficient action to prevent this "gaming" behaviour, and placed blame upon individual employees to remove onus from Wells Fargo management and its board of directors.

During its investigations, the SEC found that millions of customers were ripped off by the bank.

"The order finds that Wells Fargo sought to induce investors' continued reliance on the cross-sell metric even though it was inflated by accounts and services that were unused, unneeded, or unauthorized," it said.

"According to the order, from 2002 to 2016, Wells Fargo opened millions of accounts of financial products that were unauthorized or fraudulent.

"Wells Fargo's Community Bank also pressured customers to buy products they did not need and would not use."

The SEC's Division of Enforcement co-director, Stephanie Avakian, said the bank also misled investors with inconsistent disclosures.

"Wells Fargo repeatedly misled investors, including through a misleading performance metric, about what it claimed to be the cornerstone of its Community Bank business model and its ability to grow revenue and earnings," it said.

"This settlement holds Wells Fargo responsible for its fraud and furthers the SEC's goal of returning funds to harmed investors."

Wells Fargo chief executive officer, Charlie Scharf, said the bank was committed to rebuilding trust.

"The conduct at the core of today's settlements — and the past culture that gave rise to it — are reprehensible and wholly inconsistent with the values on which Wells Fargo was built. Our customers, shareholders and employees deserved more from the leadership of this Company," he said.

"Over the past three years, we've made fundamental changes to our business model, compensation programs, leadership and governance.

"While today's announcement is a significant step in bringing this chapter to a close, there's still more work we must do to rebuild the trust we lost.

"We are committing all necessary resources to ensure that nothing like this happens again, while also driving Wells Fargo forward."

Since 2016, Wells Fargo has made several significant changes to ensure the misconduct that occurred for over a decade can never happen again.

These include leadership changes; a new chief executive and a majority of new members on the banks senior management committee, as well as management changes at all levels of Wells Fargo's Community Bank.

It also has reconstituted a majority of the Board's independent directors (8 new directors), including the majority of the Board's chairs.

The bank also implemented new incentive schemes for retail bankers, rewarding them for customer outcomes and eliminating product-based sales goals that led to the fraudulent conduct. It has also enhanced processes for costumer consent and controls.

Wells Fargo has also invested 800,000 hours into learning and development for retail bank employees to support cultural and policy changes.