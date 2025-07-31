Newspaper icon
Superannuation

'We're proceeding' with Div 296: Chalmers

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 31 JUL 2025   12:19PM

Legislation for the government's $3 million super tax has been pushed to beyond next month's Economic Reform Roundtable, but Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the government has every intention to proceed as planned.

"We're proceeding with the policy that we announced two and a half years ago. When it comes to the queue of legislation in the parliament, we made it really clear that our first priority was student debt relief, protecting penalty rates, making medicines cheaper, making it easier to crack down on childcare centres which aren't up to scratch. Those have been our legislative priorities in the first couple of weeks of the parliament," Chalmers said this morning.

"We only just came back. And so that reflects the delivery of the things that we took to the election. But we announced this superannuation change more than two years ago. We intend to proceed with it, and we'll legislate it when the parliamentary schedule allows."

The government's Economic Reform Roundtable is set to kick off next month where Chalmers said experts and leaders from different sectors of the economy will gather to discuss how to lift productivity, economic resilience and budget sustainability.

Independent MP Allegra Spender held her own roundtable last week discussing the need for tax reform.

Spender said the government's reliance on personal income tax was unfairly affecting young people.

In response, Chalmers welcomed the input saying Spender was approaching the topic in a "constructive way" but stopped short of addressing whether the government would consider other forms of tax reform.

"I think the opposition, frankly, could learn from the constructive way that Allegra and others have come at it. I welcome that," Chalmers said.

"The intergenerational challenge is why we're investing so much time and money in building more homes. It's why we're passing legislation to give students and graduates student debt relief. It's motivated so many of the things that we've already done.

"But I think the intergenerational challenge will be a central consideration of the Economic Reform Roundtable. I personally see that as a good thing. And whether I agree with the specific proposals put forward by Allegra ... or others, I think it is one of the most important prisms through which we can see the structural challenges in our economy."

More reforms that are likely to come into focus include red tape surrounding investment into Australia's climate transition.

The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) called on the government to adjust some elements of the super performance test to help encourage super funds to invest more in Australia's energy transition.

The peak super body said the government should consider how performance benchmarks in the superannuation performance test can "best reflect forward-looking sectors", such as clean energy, digital infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing.

"Elements of the superannuation performance test could be adjusted to address some of the distorting impacts on investment allocation decisions," ASFA said.

"Of particular relevance to Australia's energy transition, the current settings risk constraining allocations to real energy-transition assets."

Read more: Economic Reform RoundtableASFATreasurer Jim ChalmersAssociation of Superannuation Funds of AustraliaAllegra Spender
