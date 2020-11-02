NEWS
Superannuation
WA Super provides merger update
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 2 NOV 2020   12:37PM

WA Super has updated members on its planned merger with Aware Super, confirming its solutions will transfer on December 3.

Members of WA Super have been notified their membership with Aware Super will commence from December 4, with their accounts to transfer on the day prior.

The two super funds first announced their intention to merge at July end, having signed a memorandum of understanding and commenced due diligence about four months prior.

"Despite being small, WA Super is a strong, credible and well-managed superannuation fund. However, looking ahead, we recognise that over time we will not be able to provide the same benefits to members as the larger funds," WA Super said.

"We are incredibly proud of WA Super's achievements over the past 40 years and the outcomes we've delivered for our members.

"But we know this is the right decision to make for our members and are confident that being part of a larger fund should provide you with even better retirement outcomes in the future."

Interruptions to services will commence from 5pm on November 18, before all WA Super accounts close on December 3. An Aware Super account will be opened for every transferring WA Super member on December 4, and they will be able to transact on that account from December 9.

The merged fund will manage more than $125 billion on behalf of more than one million members - the second largest super fund.

With the merger, WA Super members will benefit from reduced investment and administration fees, as well as more investment options to choose from.

For Retirement Solutions and Term Allocated Pension members, the final income stream payment from WA Super will come on or before November 15.

WA Super is encouraging all its members to ensure their contact details are up to date and also whether they are impacted by any planned service interruptions prior to the transfer.

