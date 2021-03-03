Venture capital firm in data breach

A US venture capital firm that recently won a mandate with the Future Fund is the subject of a cybersecurity breach that involved a phishing scam.

Sequoia Capital informed investors last week that sensitive information has been accessed by a third party.

The Future Fund awarded Sequoia a private equity mandate to help manage the venture and growth portfolio during the course of the 2020 financial year.

The sovereign wealth fund has been briefed on the matter, a spokesperson confirmed, adding there is "no cause for concern, but we take cyber security very seriously and will continue to monitor the matter".

In a data breach notice sent to California's Office of the Attorney General, Sequoia Capital wrote how it discovered that an unauthorised third party had gained remote access, around 20 January 2021, to one employee's email mailbox "with the apparent aim of conducting a wire diversion scam".

"The unauthorised access to the mailbox might have allowed the third party to acquire a copy of files containing the personal information of fewer than 1000 California residents. As part of our investigation, we have analysed the contents of the affected email mailbox and determined that it contained your personal information, and that the unauthorized third party might have accessed or acquired a copy of it," the letter read.

Sequoia Capital's portfolio, which boasts that its investee companies have about US$3.3 trillion in market value, consists of companies such as Airbnb, Robinhood, Skyscanner, Snowflake, YouTube and Symantec.

Sequoia did not respond to Financial Standard's request for commentary on how the breach affects its Australian investor.

ASIC is another victim of a recent cybersecurity attack that involved unauthorised access to its credit licence applications server.

ASIC's server provider, Accellion, is a US software firm that facilitates cloud-based file sharing and collaboration. The firm claims to prevent third-party cyber data breaches and compliance violations with its enterprise content firewall.